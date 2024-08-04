A serious explosion occurred in the paddock during the test session before this weekend’s six-hour Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie race.

In total, 22 people were injured by the explosion of a compressed air cylinder, which occurred during the final stages of the pre-event tests – that was halted immediately.

The compressed air cylinder was being filled when the explosion occurred. Numerous ambulances and several rescue helicopters were dispatched in response to the emergency.

The atmosphere in the paddock on the evening before the six-hour race was unsettling, with bystanders also requiring assistance. The paddock was been closed off by the police.

Sönke Brederlow Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie paddock after the explosion

An official statement from the NLS said: "During the testing session prior to NLS4, an explosion occurred shortly after 6pm behind a pit box in the paddock area, which, according to initial findings, was caused by a pressure cylinder.

“A large number of rescue personnel on site immediately initiated appropriate measures and secured the scene of the accident. The session was immediately suspended.

"According to initial findings, there are several injured persons who were transported to nearby hospitals by rescue helicopter after receiving immediate care at the Nurburgring Medical Center.

"The police are investigating at the scene, which is standard procedure in such a situation. Further information will be announced shortly."

At 11pm on Friday evening VLN decided to go ahead with this weekend’s race. This decision was made in coordination with the team association ILN.

“An unfortunate workplace accident happened during the test and we are all deeply shocked and our thoughts are with those affected,” VLN boss Mike Jäger said. “However, the incident is not directly related to the event, so we have decided together with our teams to go ahead with the race.”

The 6h ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen is a highlight of the 2024 NLS season after the 12-hour event had been allocated to the rival NES during the winter.

With NES having stopped all races for 2024, the 6-hour event is the highlight of the Nürburgring endurance calendar after the fabled 24 Hours, and 126 cars are listed in the provisional entry list.

Pit garages 26 and 27, where the blast occurred, remained sealed off.