  • Length : 4.820 metres
  • Width :  1.860 metres
  • Height : 1.460 metres 
  • Wheelbase Wheelbase: 2.890 metres
  • Luggage compartment 476/1,424 litres 

Gone is the A4. From now on, the medium-sized estate car with the four rings will be called the Audi A5, in keeping with the brand's new 'rule' whereby odd numbers designate models equipped with combustion engines, with even numbers reserved for electric cars.

Names aside, the A5 has a number of new features, starting with its dimensions and interior space. So let's take a look at how one of the Ingolstadt-based brand's key models has evolved.

Audi A5, dimensions

The new Audi A5 Avant is larger than the old A4. In particular, the length is 4.82 m (67 mm longer than the previous generation). The wheelbase has also increased to 2.89 metres.

The width is also generous (1.86 m) and the car is even more imposing thanks to the new grille and more aggressive headlights. Its height of 1.46 metres also gives it a sleeker side view.

<p>Audi A5 Avant 2024</p>

Audi A5 Avant 2024

Audi A5, interior space and luggage compartment

Comfort on board the new Audi A5 is high, given the softness of the fabrics used, even in the rear. The wheelbase of 2.89 metres offers plenty of legroom for rear passengers and there is no lack of 'light' between the head and the ceiling.

As for the luggage compartment, it varies from a minimum of 476 to a maximum of 1,424 litres, values that are in the middle of the segment. There is no double bottom, however, as the 48-volt battery for the MHEV Plus engines is located under the load floor.

<p>Audi S5 2024 Avant, rear seats</p>

Audi S5 2024 Avant, rear seats

<p>Audi A5 Avant 2024, the boot</p>

Audi S5 Avant 2024, the boot

Audi A5, competitors with similar dimensions

The field of competitors for the new Audi is fairly narrow if we take into account its size and premium positioning. The first competitors are certainly the Germans, with the BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes C-Class offering similar figures to those of the Ingolstadt model. Outside Germany, we find the Volvo V60.

Model Length Luggage compartment
Audi A5 Avant 4.82 metres 476/1,424 litres
BMW 3 Series Touring 4.71 metres 500/1,510 litres
Mercedes C-Class SW 4.75 metres 490/1,510 litres
Volvo V60 4.76 metres 529/1,441 litres

