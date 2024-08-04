With a long tradition that usually focuses on the winter in the middle of the ski season, this year Range Rover and the Andorran resort of Grandvalira wanted to get active during the summer too.

How? With a unique driving experience through the mountains of Andorra, taking advantage of the resort's domains, and complemented by the excitement that a good bike route always brings.

In this case, with Orbea's electric mountain bikes and the support of Escapa, in the Grandvalira bike park and with the Sport Hotel Hermitage & Spa in Soldeu, as the centre of operations.

Range Rover Sport PHEV, the star of the experience

All of this, to transfer the brand's spirit of modern luxury to a unique environment, enjoying the driving of the Range Rover Sport PHEV, a plug-in hybrid model.

Gallery: Range Rover in the mountains of Andorra

40 Photos Land Rover

Essentially, the Range Rover Sport PHEV is available in two versions, the 460 PS P460e and the 550 PS P550e, both with automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, which have electric ranges of between 72 and 75 miles on the WLTP cycle, depending on the version.

A model that can be fitted with elements such as rear-axle steering, Terrain Response 2 system, off-road cruise control, air suspension and adaptive double valve, sound system Meridian with 29 loudspeakers...

With the support of Escapa, the experience featured Orbea's latest electric MTBs.

The plug-in hybrid versions of the Range Rover Sport are on sale from £90,200, in the case of the Sport SE P460e, and from £114,050, if we talk about the Autobiography P550e. Enjoy the photo gallery above.