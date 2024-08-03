Etrusco is expanding its range with the new Base T 6.9 SB, an attractive and functional semi-integrated motorhome based on the Fiat Ducato. With an overall length of just under seven metres and an entry-level price of €59,999 (approx. £50,000), the motorhome is both compact and affordable.

The Base T 6.9 SB is offered as standard with the tried-and-tested Fiat Ducato chassis, which is known for its reliability and good driving characteristics.

With the Base T 6.9 SB, Etrusco has focussed on a well thought-out space concept with a purist design. According to the manufacturer, the clever room layout maximises the space available and creates a generous feeling of space despite the compact external dimensions.

The single beds in the rear are 207 x 80 and 200 x 80 centimetres in size and can be joined together to form a large sleeping area if required. An optional fold-down bed and the convertible seating group offer sleeping space for up to five people and make the motorhome ideal for families or groups. This versatility in sleeping arrangements is a great advantage for travellers with changing needs.

The vehicle concept allows flexible use of the interior and adapts to different everyday situations. The comfortable seating group in the living area offers space for relaxing, eating or socialising. A highlight is the modern kitchen block with multifunctional cooker/sink combination and spacious XXL refrigerator with 135 litre capacity and integrated freezer compartment. This means that travellers don't have to make any compromises when it comes to culinary delights on the road.

A special feature of the Base T 6.9 SB is the innovative Vario bathroom, which makes optimum use of the limited space. It can be transformed into a spacious shower cubicle in just a few simple steps, which significantly increases comfort. The concept of the swivel bath has been specially optimised by Etrusco's technicians for this new model range to ensure even more efficient use of space.

At the rear, a large storage area with a 95 x 110 centimetre hatch provides ample space for bicycles, camping furniture and other leisure equipment. This spacious storage is an important feature for active campers who want to take a lot of equipment with them. The coupé entrance makes everyday life easier, whether for large or small, two or four-legged friends, and thus increases comfort when getting in and out.

The interior is presented in the "Sicilia" living environment with striking colours and black upholstery fabric, creating a harmonious and stylish atmosphere. The colour scheme and choice of materials create a modern yet cosy ambience. Numerous LED spotlights and indirect lighting emphasise the modern ambience and enable individual lighting design. An optional window in the newly designed T-hood provides additional brightness and a feeling of spaciousness in the interior, which is particularly beneficial on cloudy days.

The Etrusco Base T 6.9 SB not only impresses with its appealing design, but also with its extensive standard equipment. This includes assistance systems such as cruise control and crosswind assistant, which make driving easier and increase safety. The GRP bodywork for the roof, rear and side walls as well as a GRP-protected floor ensure durability and weather resistance.

Soft-close systems in drawers and overhead lockers as well as modern LED lighting round off the standard equipment. Additional equipment options such as a multimedia package with dual reversing camera and a second storage door enable customisation to personal requirements and further increase comfort.

With USB charging ports on board, mobile devices are always ready for use and make the camper attractive for tech-savvy travellers. The ports are cleverly distributed throughout the vehicle so that smartphones, tablets and other devices can be conveniently charged.

The new Etrusco Base T 6.9 SB will be available from autumn 2024 at a base price of €59,999 (£50,000). It is aimed at both price-conscious first-time campers and experienced travellers who value a good balance of style, functionality and comfort. The Etrusco Base T 6.9 SB will celebrate its premiere at the Caravan Salon 2024 in Düsseldorf.