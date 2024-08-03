Long before the NSX delighted car enthusiasts, Honda already had a beautiful wedge in its ranks. Its name is HP-X and it is effectively the brand's first modern concept car. The HP-X made its debut at the 1984 Turin Motor Show and showed what a radical, extremely aerodynamic sports car could look like.

The HP-X had a 2.0-litre V6, which was taken from a Honda Formula 2 racer. Materials such as Kevlar and carbon were used to keep the weight low. Ground effects were used for the first time and there was a driver-controlled air brake. Unfortunately, the HP-X was probably a little too wild for the masses, as it never went into series production. The NSX made its debut a good five years later. The rest is history.

So it's all the better that Honda has remembered its edgy concept car 40 years later. The car has now been dusted off and will be competing on the main stage of this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The fully restored Honda will be the first Japanese car in 50 years on the main field. The HP-X will compete in the somewhat bizarre "Wedge-Shaped Concept and Prototypes-Class".

Honda has kept the HP-X as true to the original as possible throughout the restoration. It still has the two-tone white and navy blue paintwork with red accents from 1984, a red and white suede interior with a button-covered centre console - and no doors. The original used a one-piece Perspex acrylic canopy with a fighter jet-inspired hatch and two seats. It's still like that now.

"The Honda HP-X Concept was the star of the 1984 Turin Motor Show, showcasing elements of engineering excellence and advanced design, with extreme wedge-shaped styling that continues to inspire future generations of car designers and engineers," says Acura designer Dave Marek.

"The forward-thinking HP-X had an undeniable impact on the industry and underscored our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in automotive design."

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will take place on Sunday 18 August 2024.