The Volvo EX30 is certainly one of the most popular electric cars of recent months. This compact B-segment SUV offers an extremely attractive price/performance ratio in its class, as well as other important qualities such as overall comfort and a generally attractive design.

But how did the Swedish manufacturer come to design the EX30? It all started almost half a century ago with the Elbil.

The service electric

The 'grandmother' of all electric Volvos is that strange concept you see in the photos. At 2.46 m long, the Elbil (which means 'electric car' in Swedish) was born of a brand experiment partly funded by Televerket, the Scandinavian telecommunications company.

Volvo Volvo Elbil Concept (1976)

Twelve six-volt batteries power the vehicle, giving it a range of 50 miles or two hours' driving. In fact, the two prototypes (one two-seater and the other four-seater) presented in 1976 are used by Televerket itself to cover short distances, deliver mail and help staff in Gothenburg without producing emissions.

Safety is not an option

As these are not cars for the public, but 'simple' service vehicles, the two Volvos do not have particularly attractive shapes, even if they are functional. The Elbil is largely built with specific elements, although some elements are taken from the Volvos of the time, such as the door handles derived from the 240 models.

The Volvo was also equipped with four seat belts and head restraints for front passengers, features that were far from obvious in compact cars of the time. Capable of a top speed of 43 mph, the Elbil weighed an impressive 2,200 kg. To admire it in person, you can visit the Volvo Museum in Arendal.