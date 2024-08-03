There's an air of change at Kia, and more specifically for the Sportage, the most important SUV in the Korean manufacturer's range. Launched in 2021, the current generation will undergo a restyling in the coming months, with major changes to its looks, interior and engines. Here's a sneak preview in our rendering.

Evolution based on the Sorento (and more)

Based on spy shots of Kia prototypes over the last few months, our graphic reconstruction highlights the stylistic evolution of the front area.

Motor1.com New Kia Sportage (2024), Motor1.com renders

This is where the main aesthetic innovations will be concentrated on the Sportage, which is likely to adopt a style closer to that already seen on the Sorento, EV9 and K4, the compact saloon sold (for the time being) only in the United States.

The current 'split' headlamps should be replaced by even sharper graphics, while in the centre we should find a redesigned and slimmer 'Tiger Nose' grille. Apart from the new alloy wheels and body colours, the dimensions will remain unchanged.

The Kia should retain its length of 4.52 m, width of 1.87 m and height of 1.65 m.

Engines

Given its close relationship with the Hyundai Tucson, it is likely that the Sportage will inherit most of the engines found in the range of its 'cousin', which was also recently restyled.

Three-quarter rear view of the current Kia Sportage

At present, the Tucson can be ordered as a 160 PS petrol mild hybrid, a 215 PS full hybrid and a 253 PS plug-in hybrid, the latter offering an electric range of over 37 miles. The list also includes the 136 PS 1.6 mild hybrid diesel version.