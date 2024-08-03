Audi has just unveiled the all-new A6 e-tron. As the name suggests, it's the zero-emission sibling of the hugely popular A6 we've come to know over the years. In keeping with tradition, the model is available in two body variants, but with a new twist: the saloon is now a Sportback with hatchback, while the Avant estate remains in the traditional vein.

The new A6 e-tron also stands out for its range. The car claims to be able to travel up to 447 miles on a full tank of electrons in the estate version, and even up to 466 miles in the saloon variant. That's a record, considering the other models built on the same platform. Let's see why.

The difference between the saloon and the SUV

The Audi A6 e-tron is based on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) platform, developed by Porsche (a brand in the Volkswagen Group, along with Audi) for the electric Macan and used in the top-of-the-range zero-emission models from the brand with the four rings. The Q6 e-tron and, from today, the A6 e-tron.

Porsche Macan (2024) Audi Audi Q6 e-tron 2024 Audi Audi A6 e-tron 2024

Of these three cars built on the same base, the two SUVs do not achieve a range of 435 miles. In their most efficient versions, on the contrary, they stop at 400 (Macan) and 398 (Q6 e-tron) respectively.

All things considered, the A6 e-tron can travel more than 60 miles further on a full tank. That's a gain of 17%. But how does it achieve this?

A question of aerodynamics and weight

First of all, the Audi A6 e-tron has a better Cx. The sealed grille, the flush door handles inside the doors, the flat floor and, in general, the bodywork guarantee a value of just 0.21 on the Sportback (which thus becomes the most aerodynamic Audi in history) and 0.24 on the Avant. On the two SUVs, the value does not exceed 0.25. The difference may seem minimal, but it is substantial. It goes from an average value for the segment to a record or near-record value.

Audi The A6 e-tron is Audi's road car with the lowest Cx ever

Then there's the frontal section, which is lower on a saloon, mainly because of the reduced body height. In fact, the A6 e-tron reaches 1.44 metres, while the Macan EV reaches 1.62 metres and the Q6 e-tron 1.69 metres.

Finally, there's the weight. The Audi Q6 e-tron weighs in at just under 2,275 kg. The electric Macan is even higher, at a minimum of 2,295 kg. The Audi A6 e-tron doesn't yet have the exact figure, but as a rough guide, it should save around 200 kg. That's an excellent 10%.