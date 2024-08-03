AC Cars is back with a bang. The British manufacturer behind the legendary Cobra, made even more famous by Carrol Shelby, has unveiled the Cobra GT Coupé, its first rooftop model in its 123-year history.

Produced in just 99 examples at a price of £325,000 (excluding tax), it is powered by a screaming V8 with over 800 PS.

A tribute to the roadster

Despite its unprecedented bodywork (or almost unprecedented, since the AC A98, a racing coupé, took part in the Le Mans 24 Hours in 1964), the GT's shape is immediately reminiscent of that of its ancestor. A design rich in curves and flanks, a long bonnet and muscular wheel arches remain the main characteristics of what is, to all intents and purposes, a timeless model.

Unsurprisingly, the proportions are also the same as those of the roadster. According to AC, the wheelbase is 2.57 m, the length 4.23 m and the width 1.98 m. Another important element is the weight balance, which is 50% on both axles.

This, combined with the low centre of gravity, the specially developed chassis and the (relatively) low weight of 1,450 kg, promises a rather interesting driving experience in the Cobra.

More or less extreme

The first deliveries of the GT coupé will begin at the end of 2025, and customers will be able to choose between two versions. There will be the base model with a 'limited' power output of 456 PS, while the Clubsport edition will offer an impressive 810 PS, supplemented by a supercharger.

Acceleration and top speed have not been declared, but it is likely that, especially in the most powerful variant, they will be comparable to those of a modern supercar. All in all, the premise is quite interesting and we can't wait to see it in real life.