The time has finally come. Volkswagen has unveiled the new Transporter and its Caravelle version for passenger transport. With certain visual similarities to the Multivan already presented in 2021. This is entirely intentional, as the seventh generation of the "Bus" aka T7 is divided into two model series: the Transporter/Caravelle as a commercial vehicle, and the Multivan as a passenger car.

What are the differences in appearance, platform, drive systems and price? We provide an initial compact comparison of these vehicles, which are popular with families and tradesmen alike.

Appearance

The Transporter/Caravelle and Multivan are the successors to the previous T6.1 generation, the basic features of which date back to the T5. In the T6.1, the models mentioned were still combined in one model series. The new editions have references to both the predecessor and the other model series at the front. The electric ID. Buzz is also taken up.

A sketch by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles shows this clearly. On the left the ID. Buzz, then the T7 Transporter/Caravelle and the T7 Multivan on the right. Above, looking at both T7s in side-by-side comparison, the slightly more pronounced bonnet of the Multivan is striking.

Both T7s are similar in profile. There are only differences at the rear: the Transporter/Caravelle looks like the Ford Transit/Tourneo Custom, to which it is closely related. One reason: a Euro pallet has to fit through the loading opening. Incidentally, the Caravelle is the van version for passenger transport only.

Then there is the PanAmericana. With its robust all-terrain design and exclusive equipment details, this rugged Bus will be available in the new generation based on the Transporter and the Caravelle.

Platform

As similar in appearance as the platform is different, the Multivan built in Hanover utilises the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform and is effectively a very large VW Golf. VW Commercial Vehicles is now positioning the new Multivan as a vehicle for private use. Due to scalability and synergy effects, many parts from the modular transverse matrix (MQB) are used, and the multi-link rear axle is designed to provide more comfort.

The Multivan is available with a short rear overhang as well as a long version with a total of five, six or seven seats. Another new feature is the combination of five variable individual seats in the rear with the vis-à-vis function. Let's take a look at the dimensions of the new Transporter/Caravelle:

Dimensions T7 Multivan T7 Transporter/Caravelle Length 4,973 mm / 5,173 mm (long overhang) 5,050 mm /5,450 mm (long version) Width 1,941 mm 2,032 mm Height 1,887 - 1,907 mm under 2,000 mm (normal roof) Wheelbase 3,124 mm 3,100 mm Unladen weight 2,003 - 2,071 kg n.a. Payload 801-847 kg up to 1,330 kg Towing capacity 2,000 kg up to 2,800 kg Load volume up to 3,672 / 4,005 litres 5.8 to 9.0 cubic metres

The new Transporter is 146 mm longer than the old T6.1. Its wheelbase has also increased by 97 mm to 3,100 mm, and there will be an optional 400 mm longer wheelbase. Compared to the T7 Multivan, the Transporter and Caravelle are higher and wider, while the towing capacity is significantly higher. Just real commercial vehicles.

At 2,032 mm, the Transporter offers an exterior width that is 128 mm wider than its predecessors (excluding rear-view mirror). The maximum width between the wheel arches has been increased by 148 mm to 1,392 mm.

The load compartment length on the floor of the Transporter with a normal wheelbase is 2,602 mm - this corresponds to an increase of 61 mm; with an extended wheelbase, the load compartment length increases to 3,002 mm. Thanks to the increase in length, width and wheelbase, VW has been able to significantly increase the load volume of the Transporter as the largest stowage volume of the versions with a normal wheelbase is now 5.8 cubic metres.

The versions with a long wheelbase and high roof will be able to hold up to 9.0 cubic metres. The van can be equipped with up to six seats in the passenger compartment and various partition walls. As a special feature, it will also be available as a platform van with a crew cab. This is made possible by the ladder frame. The T7 Transporter/Caravelle will be built at the Ford Otosan plant in Yeniköy, Turkey.

Cockpit

Here again there are similarities between the two T7 series. Both offer a very digital workplace. In addition to a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, the Multivan has a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen in the centre, and as if that wasn't enough, the driver also has a head-up display.

There are even larger displays in the Transporter and Caravelle, here Ford was the inspiration with 12-inch digital instruments and a 13-inch infotainment display. The standard multifunction steering wheel is equipped with clearly arranged buttons. The volume of the infotainment system is adjusted via the steering wheel or a classic rotary knob. The handbrake lever has been removed; it is now located in the centre of the dashboard as a switch for the parking brake. New: the space-saving steering column selector lever in the automatic versions.

Drives

This brings us to the topic of drives and engines. The most important difference: the Multivan has front-wheel drive, the Transporter/Caravelle rear-wheel drive. This has to do with traction with high payloads. The Multivan is only available with DSG automatic transmission, while the basic Transporter/Caravelle versions have a six-speed manual gearbox.

The new T7 commercial vehicles are not available with pure petrol engines, but the Multivan is. However, the latter is not available as an electric car; this function is performed by the VW ID. Buzz. The Transporter and Caravelle offer a wide range of drive systems thanks to Ford's help: diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric. Here is an overview:

Drives T7 Multivan T7 Transporter/Caravelle Petrol 204 PS - Diesel 150 PS 110 PS, 150 PS, 170 PS Plug-in hybrid 218 PS 232 PS Electric - 136 PS, 218 PS, 286 PS, net battery capacity of 64 kWh; reduced output and smaller battery planned

Price

And what does all this beautiful space cost? Pricing in the UK has not yet been released, however, as a reference, in Germany the T7 Multivan starts at €53,056 (approx. £44,800) for the 2.0 TSI; the new van will be launched at the beginning of 2025. Prices will then start from €36,780 (£31,000) for the panel van and from €39,130 (£33,000) for the crew cab van with its 110 PS turbodiesel (TDI) and significantly more standard equipment than the T6.1 (both net). All Transporter customers receive a binding price guarantee until delivery in the coming year.