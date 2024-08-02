Sunlight is expanding its range for 2024 with three new motorhomes: the Cliff X, the Cliff 600 XX and the T68 XX. The models will be available from August 2024 and are aimed at different target groups in the camping market. Sunlight aims to strengthen its position in the market and meet the different needs of travellers.

Sunlight Cliff X: Camper van with a view and outdoor shower

The new Cliff X is based on the tried-and-tested Fiat Ducato and appeals to outdoor enthusiasts. A large Skyview window above the cab offers more headroom and a view of the night sky, which is particularly appealing to nature lovers. These features are designed to make the camping experience more comfortable and enjoyable.

Gallery: Sunlight Cliff X (2024)

20 Photos Sunlight

The interior of the Cliff X combines functionality and comfort. High-quality framed windows ensure better insulation and a pleasant indoor climate, while LED ambient lighting creates a cosy atmosphere. The all-round shelf above the rear bed offers additional storage space for personal items and travelling accessories, which is practical.

The swivelling bathroom with louvre door is a space-saving and flexible solution. It can also be used as an outdoor shower - ideal for campers who want to enjoy a refreshing shower outdoors after a day at the beach or a hike.

Skyview window in the new Sunlight Cliff X Swing bath with optional outdoor shower

The Cliff X is available in two lengths: a compact 5.99 metre version for greater manoeuvrability and a more spacious 6.36 metre version for additional living comfort. For families, an optional pop-top roof can be integrated to provide additional sleeping space for two more people. With an entry-level price of €59,499 (approx. £50,250), the Cliff X offers an attractive price-performance ratio for quality-conscious campers.

Limited anniversary models: Cliff 600 XX and T68 XX

To mark the company's 20th anniversary, Sunlight is launching the special edition models Cliff 600 XX and T68 XX. These exclusive vehicles combine modern technology with special design features and are only available for a limited period of one year, making them a special option for buyers.

Gallery: Sunlight Cliff 600 XX (2024) special model

13 Photos Sunlight

The Cliff 600 XX is characterised by an integrated LTE antenna, which is designed to provide reliable internet access even in remote areas. This makes the vehicle particularly attractive for digital nomads or travellers who want to stay connected while on the move. On the outside, the model comes in elegant black with eye-catching topography panelling, which gives the vehicle an unmistakable look.

Green Trail" living world Optionally also available with pop-top roof

The interior features the "Green Trail" living environment, which creates a harmonious and cosy atmosphere with green and yellow accents. This colour scheme reflects the connection to nature and we like it from the very first glance at the photos. The anniversary price for the Cliff 600 XX is €57,999 (£49,000), giving campers the opportunity to become part of an exclusive edition.

T68 XX - fully networked semi-integrated model with SmartTV

The T68 XX, also based on the Fiat Ducato, is aimed at users who want to optimally combine living and working comfort. Like the Cliff 600 XX, it has a powerful LTE antenna for a stable internet connection and features a black exterior with cartographic panelling.

Gallery: Sunlight T68 XX (2024) special model

13 Photos Sunlight

The T68 XX is equipped with an integrated SmartTV, which offers a wide range of entertainment options. The spacious interior has comfortable single beds that can also be converted into a large king-size bed on request. With the optional fold-down bed above the seating area, the T68 XX also offers space for up to four people, making the model suitable for both couples and families.

SmartTV and LTE aerial included Bathroom with separate shower cubicle

Unlike the Cliff X and the Cliff in the XX anniversary edition, the T68 has a spacious bathroom with a separate shower cubicle opposite. With a price tag of €72,299 (£61,000), the T68 XX is aimed at discerning buyers who want to combine a fully-fledged mobile office with the amenities of a high-quality semi-integrated motorhome.

The new models from Sunlight clearly show that the manufacturer is catering to the diverse needs of modern campers. From compact solutions for the adventurous to comfortable mobile workstations for digital nomads - the range covers a broad spectrum.

We look forward to scrutinising the new T68 XX in a detailed test report in the near future. Last year, we had the opportunity to put the Sunlight T 670 S Adventure Edition through its paces for three weeks in Sweden and southern Norway. It will be interesting to see how the T68 XX compares, which of the two chassis variants - Ford Transit or Fiat Ducato - is the better choice and what improvements Sunlight has implemented in its anniversary model.