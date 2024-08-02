The restomod scene is growing and growing. Primarily because various companies have been able to rake in huge amounts of money in recent years. And more and more players with similar ambitions are entering the market. One of them is Arcade Cars. The tuning firm was only founded in 2023 and has English, Austrian and Stuttgart roots. It is now presenting its first model, a modernised Mercedes G-Class.

To be precise, these are exclusively GE 230 models. Arcade procures them all from a pool of former Swiss military vehicles. This also explains the body with two doors, fabric top and rear benches arranged lengthways to the direction of travel. The restorer calls his first vehicle "Sojourn".

Gallery: Arcade Cars Sojourn based on the Mercedes G-Class

22 Photos Arcade Cars

As is customary when building restomods with high-end aspirations, the G-Classes are completely dismantled after purchase and inspected down to the smallest detail. "Our experienced engineers meticulously dismantle the vehicle and document every detail to ensure authenticity during reassembly," says company founder and CEO Rishav Kanoria.

"The vehicle's chassis undergoes hundreds of hours of extensive repairs, repairing rust, dents and any combat-related imperfections the G-Class may have accumulated over its years of service."

The 230's original engine, a 2.3-litre four-cylinder with 128 PS and 190 Nm, can be retained. However, there are two other options. One of these is an engine optimised by Arcade with a displacement of 2.8 litres, where the crankshaft, connecting rods and pistons are replaced. This increases the output to 151 PS and 237 Nm of torque.

The second, much more unusual variant is the installation of an electric powertrain. Key data is still scarce here. At least we learn that they are working together with Everrati. The British company has been a leader in the electric conversion of old Porsches and Range Rovers for years.

Arcade Cars Arcade Cars Sojourn based on the Mercedes G-Class

From the outside, we recognise "a range of accessories that significantly expand its possible uses". These include thick planking and protective grilles, xenon or LED headlights, additional headlights on the roof or radiator grille and various aluminium or steel wheels (in the pictures with robust BF Goodrich off-road rollers). Of course, new paintwork is also a must. The company's signature colours are Desert Tan, Dark Olive, Matte Black and Pacific Blue, but in principle the customer can have any colour they want, Arcade says.

The level of customisation in the interior is very similar. Countless leather and fabric variants are processed by hand and patterns with 3D stitching can be created.

Arcade Cars Arcade Cars Sojourn based on the Mercedes G-Class

The tuner also promises an "extensive selection of steering wheels and seats. From the original square steering wheel of the donor vehicle to sophisticated new designs made of wood or metal, finished in the same leather as the interior." However, customers will probably want to do without the many "Arcade" logos on the exterior and interior.

Arcade Cars Arcade Cars

In addition to the original 8-seater configuration of the G-Class with long benches, a configuration with two bucket seats and two folding seats in the rear is also possible.

Various infotainment solutions are available in the cockpit on request. The central screen in the promo vehicle is reminiscent of the screens in recent Mercedes models. Arcade speaks of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-capable touch control-based systems as well as retro-inspired Bluetooth systems. A sound system with a concealed subwoofer can also be ordered.

The order books are open and the first vehicles are due to be delivered to customers from the end of 2024. Arcade and its Sojourn can be seen live for the first time at the Pebble Beach Concours in mid-August. The manufacturer has not yet commented on prices.