The Pininfarina Battista is an exclusive hypercar, with a production run of 150 units and a price tag of £2 million excluding tax. A car designed for very few people, but if you want even more exclusivity, you can venture into the world of one-off pieces, to create a unique car.

Like the one that the manufacturer from Cambiano (Turin) will be presenting at Monterey Car Week (9-18 August). A car that has yet to be unveiled and which, according to the press release, perfectly embodies Automobili Pininfarina's motto 'Dream Cars, Made Real'.

Not much to see

The teaser released does not reveal much about Automobili Pininfarina's first unique car. It appears to be the car's rear bonnet, which is based on the design of Battista's arrow, but with a different treatment and a light grey colour. Nothing more.

So we don't know what the styling will be, or if there will be any mechanical modifications to increase the power of the Pininfarina Battista. Although we think that 1,900 PS and 2,300 Nm of torque will be enough for everyone.

The teaser for the unique Automobili Pininfarina model

The only additional information concerns the fact that the development of the unique piece was carried out in close collaboration with the anonymous American customer, a renowned car collector and former Battista owner, to whom the car will be delivered at the end of the Californian motor show.

The collector's call

This unique model will be Automobili Pininfarina's only new arrival at Monterey, after the debut of the B95 and the PURA Vision concept in 2023, but it's not all about new models.

Automobili Pininfarina will be organising a "Battista Owners' Parade", a 10-strong gathering of owners of the Italian hypercar. And if that doesn't sound like much, go back to the beginning of the article: 150 units are planned for production and a price tag of £2 million.