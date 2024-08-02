The first electric Audi A6s are a reality. The Sportback and Avant e-tron models mark a new chapter in the history of the German brand, focusing on high performance in terms of range and pure power, as well as technology.

What's more, the new Audi A6 is a concentrate of luxury, with a completely redesigned and even more comfortable interior. Here are the details.

The Audi A6 e-tron dashboard

The A6 e-tron features the same layout as the A5. The electric saloon and estate also feature the three screens side by side, starting with the 11.9-inch Virtual Cockpit screen which acts as a dashboard displaying all the information relating to driving.

The dashboard of the Audi A6 Avant e-tron

In the centre is the driver-facing 14.5-inch infotainment system running Android Automotive OS. In addition, the front passenger can view films and streaming content on a 10.9-inch screen integrated into the dashboard. The Audi also features a head-up display with 30% more surface area than the Q4 e-tron.

The technological equipment is completed by the Bang & Olufsen audio system with speakers in the headrests, voice control incorporating ChatGPT functionality and the 'interaction light' which crosses the dashboard to indicate that the car is being charged.

Audi A6 e-tron, finishes and materials

The quality of the materials used is first-rate, in the Audi tradition. The dashboard and upper part of the door panels are made of soft materials, while satin-finish aluminium and machined plastic mouldings add a touch of elegance to the central part of the cabin and the tunnel area.

The rear row of the Audi A6 Sportback e-tron

There's also Piano black, while the seats are upholstered in a special soft fabric with contrasting grey stitching. The panoramic glass roof, whose opacity can be adjusted to different levels, makes the passenger compartment even more welcoming.

Audi A6 e-tron, the space

The A6 e-tron makes the most of its generous exterior proportions, with a wheelbase of 2.94 metres offering plenty of legroom for rear passengers. The height is also comfortable, making the Audi suitable for long journeys with the whole family.

The boot of the Audi A6 Avant e-tron

Boot capacity is good, ranging from 502 to 1,422 litres. In addition, there is a 27-litre compartment designed primarily to store the charging cable.