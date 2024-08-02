Mazda fans, buckle up! The 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 are rolling onto the UK market with some snazzy new features that’ll make your daily drive more pleasant. While the stylish exteriors and interiors remain mostly untouched, the Japanese company is spicing things up under the bonnet and in the tech department.

First off, Alexa hops into the passenger seat. All 2025 Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 models now come with the integrated Alexa Voice Assistant. No more fumbling with your phone while driving – just shout out your commands and let Alexa do the rest. And if you’re the type who loves exploring, the upgraded Mazda navigation system now benefits from cloud-based points of interest and database updates. These updates build on the already available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Gallery: 2025 Mazda3 and 2025 Mazda CX-30

6 Photos Mazda

But the real showstopper? The new e-Skyactiv G engine. Say goodbye to the old 2.0-litre engine and hello to the beefier 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G, borrowed from the Mazda CX-5. This new engine isn't exactly powerful at 140 PS, though. However, it does offer an 18 PS increase and also delivers more usable torque – 238 Nm at 3,300 rpm compared to the old engine’s 213 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This means both the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30 now have a spring in their step, shaving nearly a second off their 0-62 mph times. Plus, the ride’s smoother and quieter, thanks to improved noise, vibration, and harshness characteristics.

Mazda’s ‘right-sizing’ strategy is at play here, using a larger combustion chamber for a more efficient and powerful combustion process, translating to lower emissions and higher torque. And if you’re all about top-tier performance, the 186 PS e-Skyactiv-X engine remains a staple at the top of the range. The engine features Mazda’s SPCCI spark-controlled compression ignition technology, which combines the advantages of petrol and diesel combustion engines.