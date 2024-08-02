Audi has just launched the latest versions of its e-tron GT family in the United Kingdom, starting at a cool £107,730. These electrifying flagship models are available to order now, with first deliveries expected later this summer.
The e-tron GT lineup now features three variants: the S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and the show-stopping RS e-tron GT Performance. And when Audi says “performance,” it means it – this bad boy cranks out a jaw-dropping 925 PS, making it the most powerful production Audi ever.
Each model sports a distinct, refined look. The base S e-tron GT, available in both standard and the fancier S Vorsprung trims, boasts a new three-dimensional grille and a slick rear diffuser with vertical fins. Fancy a sportier vibe? The black styling package has you covered. Audi’s iconic four rings get a fresh, modern update on the front and rear, while the B-pillar now proudly displays the specific model designation. New 20-inch wheels are standard, but the Vorsprung takes it up a notch with 21-inch aero wheels and eye-catching red brake calipers.
But it’s not just about looks. The S e-tron GT comes packed with premium features from the get-go. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system provides the best possible music experience, while a head-up display keeps you informed, and driver assistance features make every journey a breeze. The highlight? An innovative panoramic glass roof that changes from transparent to opaque with just a touch, customisable via Audi’s infotainment system. It’s a standard feature on the Vorsprung and optional on other models.
Inside, the RS e-tron GT variants pamper you with fine Nappa leather, massage seats, an RS-specific virtual cockpit, and even a night vision assistant. The new Vanadium inlays add a touch of class, changing appearance with the light.
Under the bonnet, or rather, under the floor, these models pack twin electric motors using 800-volt technology. The S e-tron GT offers a robust 680 PS, rocketing from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The RS e-tron GT ups the ante to 856 PS, shaving the sprint time down to 2.8 seconds, while the RS e-tron GT Performance smashes it with 925 PS, hitting 62 mph in a blistering 2.5 seconds.
Full UK specification and pricing is listed below:
|Audi e-tron GT UK technical data
|
S e-tron GT
|
RS e-tron GT
|
RS e-tron GT performance
|
Pricing (OTR)
|
£107,730
|
£126,330
|
£142,830
|
Gross battery capacity (kWh)
|
105
|
105
|
105
|
Net battery capacity (kWh)
|
97
|
97
|
97
|
Power output (kW/PS)
|
435/592
|
500/680
|
550/748
|
Power output with launch control (kW/PS)
|
500/680
|
630/856
|
680/925
|
Torque front/rear (Nm)
|
305/590
|
305/590
|
410/590
|
Max range (miles)
|
374
|
365
|
364
|
Max AC charging (kW)
|
11
|
11
|
11
|
Max DC charging (kW)
|
320
|
320
|
320
|
Top speed (mph)
|
152
|
155
|
155
|
0-62 mph launch control (secs)
|
3.4
|
2.8
|
2.5
Source: Audi