Audi has just launched the latest versions of its e-tron GT family in the United Kingdom, starting at a cool £107,730. These electrifying flagship models are available to order now, with first deliveries expected later this summer.

The e-tron GT lineup now features three variants: the S e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and the show-stopping RS e-tron GT Performance. And when Audi says “performance,” it means it – this bad boy cranks out a jaw-dropping 925 PS, making it the most powerful production Audi ever.

Gallery: Audi S e-tron GT (2024)

28 Photos

Each model sports a distinct, refined look. The base S e-tron GT, available in both standard and the fancier S Vorsprung trims, boasts a new three-dimensional grille and a slick rear diffuser with vertical fins. Fancy a sportier vibe? The black styling package has you covered. Audi’s iconic four rings get a fresh, modern update on the front and rear, while the B-pillar now proudly displays the specific model designation. New 20-inch wheels are standard, but the Vorsprung takes it up a notch with 21-inch aero wheels and eye-catching red brake calipers.

But it’s not just about looks. The S e-tron GT comes packed with premium features from the get-go. A premium Bang & Olufsen sound system provides the best possible music experience, while a head-up display keeps you informed, and driver assistance features make every journey a breeze. The highlight? An innovative panoramic glass roof that changes from transparent to opaque with just a touch, customisable via Audi’s infotainment system. It’s a standard feature on the Vorsprung and optional on other models.

Inside, the RS e-tron GT variants pamper you with fine Nappa leather, massage seats, an RS-specific virtual cockpit, and even a night vision assistant. The new Vanadium inlays add a touch of class, changing appearance with the light.

Under the bonnet, or rather, under the floor, these models pack twin electric motors using 800-volt technology. The S e-tron GT offers a robust 680 PS, rocketing from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The RS e-tron GT ups the ante to 856 PS, shaving the sprint time down to 2.8 seconds, while the RS e-tron GT Performance smashes it with 925 PS, hitting 62 mph in a blistering 2.5 seconds.

Full UK specification and pricing is listed below: