Monterey Car Week is getting closer. From 9 to 18 August, the Californian city will become the world capital of luxury cars and hypercars, and Rimac won't be missing out. In fact, the Croatian manufacturer seems to have something special in store for the event. The unusual social strategy of recent days seems to be paving the way for the presentation of a new model.

A new storm in the making

According to a source quoted by Auto Express, Mate Rimac's brand could unveil something new on 12 August. Supporting these claims is the brand's Instagram activity, which has deleted all of its past posts, effectively leaving the entire news feed empty.

Rimac Nevera Time Attack

Given that Nevera, the name given to the 1,914 PS electric hypercar, means 'storm' in Croatian, we can expect a new version of the Rimac.

After all, there's also the precedent of the 2023 edition, when the Balkan brand presented the Time Attack, a special variant produced in 12 examples designed specifically for the track.

An even wilder Nevera

Of course, it's too early to say what this new version of the Nevera will look like. However, Rimac may have prepared a substantial performance upgrade for its hypercar, revising the software of the battery and the four electric motors to further increase the power available.

Rimac Rimac Nevera 15th anniversary edition

These powertrain modifications could be combined with aerodynamic packages to make the Balkans hypercar even more powerful and sharper. On the other hand, Rimac needs to maintain interest in its model, as so far only 50 of the planned 150 units have been sold in two years.