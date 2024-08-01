Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles presents the first photos of its completely newly developed Transporter. Whereby "completely" is to be seen as relative here. This is because the T7 is largely based on the Ford Tourneo/Transit Custom. This can be seen particularly at the rear, while VW has endeavoured to achieve a great deal of independence at the front. It is reminiscent of the predecessor T6.1.

The seventh generation of the model series is launched in three van variants (estate, panel van and flatbed) and as a Caravelle (passenger transport). State-of-the-art turbo diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric drives provide propulsion. All-wheel drive is available as an option.

Gallery: VW Transporter and Caravelle (2024)

In general, the van range has never been wider. The model programme will in future include the new Transporter and Caravelle, the ID. Buzz and ID. Buzz Cargo, the Multivan and the new California.

In Germany, the new Transporter will be launched at the beginning of 2025. Here, the Transporter will be offered with significantly extended standard equipment compared to the T6.1 and an 110 PS turbodiesel (TDI) as a panel van from €36,780 and as a flatbed van with crew cab from €39,130 (net in each case). All Transporter customers receive a binding price guarantee until delivery in the coming year.

Models

Volkswagen is offering the new Transporter as a panel van (load compartment for pure goods transport), panel van Plus (load compartment with second row of seats for combined goods and passenger transport), estate (for passenger transport) and as a crew cab (platform body with long wheelbase). The latter sets it apart from its Ford brother. The estate and panel vans are optionally available with a high roof and an extended wheelbase.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

The more exclusive Caravelle, with its nine seats, was developed for commercial passenger transport - an ideal shuttle and large-capacity taxi. The Caravelle will be offered in a basic version as well as in the mid-range "Life" and top-of-the-range "Style" trim levels. The Caravelle is also available with an extended wheelbase.

There is also the PanAmericana. With its robust all-terrain design and exclusive equipment details, this unshakeable van will be available in the new generation based on the Transporter and the Caravelle.

Drives

New range of drive systems: In addition to the latest turbodiesel engines (TDI), both models will be available with plug-in hybrid drive as well as purely electric drive. Three power variants of the new TDI engines are available in the pre-sales phase, which has already started; they develop 110 PS, 150 PS and 170 PS.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

The newly developed plug-in hybrid (eHybrid) with a system output of 232 PS is also already available to order. This will soon be followed by three electric drives with an output of 136 PS, 218 PS and 286 PS with a net battery capacity of 64 kWh.

There will also be an electric version with reduced power and a smaller battery for urban delivery traffic. The TDI and eHybrid models are front-wheel drive. 4MOTION all-wheel drive is available as an option for the TDI versions from 150 PS. The purely electric models have rear-wheel drive; an all-wheel drive version is also planned for a later date. The 170 PS TDI is equipped with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while the 150 PS TDI is optional. An automatic transmission is mandatory for the plug-in hybrid and electric models.

Interior

The seventh generation is no longer started using the key, but generally via the start button next to the 12-inch digital instruments and the 13-inch infotainment display. The standard multifunction steering wheel is equipped with clearly arranged buttons. The volume of the infotainment system is adjusted via the steering wheel or a classic rotary knob. The handbrake lever has been removed; it is now located in the centre of the dashboard as a switch for the parking brake.

Volkswagen VW Transporter and Caravelle (2025)

Also new is the space-saving steering column selector lever in the automatic versions. It enables even better access to the load or passenger compartment. Large cup holders in the centre console in front (depending on equipment) as well as additional cup holders and practical storage compartments in the upper section of the dashboard make everyday work easier. Typical Transporter: the high and clearly organised dashboard, the high seating position and the ergonomically optimised arrangement of all controls.

Dimensions

The new Transporter is 5,050 mm long (plus 146 mm compared to the T6.1). Its wheelbase has been increased by 97 mm to 3,100 mm, and there will be an optional 400 mm longer wheelbase (overall length: 5,450 mm). At 2,032 mm, the Transporter offers an exterior width that is 128 mm wider than its predecessors (excluding rear-view mirrors). The maximum width between the wheel arches has been increased by 148 mm to 1,392 mm. According to VW, Euro pallets can now be stowed "with ease".

The load compartment length on the floor of the van with a normal wheelbase is 2,602 mm - this corresponds to an increase of 61 mm; with an extended wheelbase, the load compartment length increases to 3,002 mm. Thanks to the increase in length, width and wheelbase, VW has been able to significantly increase the load volume of the Transporter: The largest stowage volume of the versions with a normal wheelbase is now 5.8 cubic metres.

Volkswagen VW Transporter (2025)

The versions with a long wheelbase and high roof will be able to hold up to 9.0 cubic metres. The Transporter can be equipped with up to six seats in the passenger compartment and various partition walls.

Electricity in the interior

The electrical equipment is supplied with power via various interfaces; these include USB-A, USB-C and 12V sockets and, as an option, connection options for 230V devices. In the diesel versions, the 230 V socket is always located on the driver's seat frame. The van with electric drive will also have two additional sockets in the area of the D-pillars on request. Total output of the 230V system: up to 2,300 Watts. This means that there is a suitable power source for every electrical device - from laptops to circular saws.

Payload and towing capacity

Despite its standard dimensions, the new van with a height of less than 2.0 metres (normal roof) fits into all standard multi-storey car parks. With a turning circle of just 11.8 metres (normal wheelbase), it also takes tight bends with ease when manoeuvring.

Volkswagen VW Caravelle (2025) Ford Tourneo Custom (October 2023)

In addition, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has ensured that this automotive tool for professionals can also carry the weight that it can load in terms of volume: The maximum payload is up to 1.33 tonnes. And if even that is not enough, the new Transporter generation can pull trailers weighing up to 2.8 tonnes to wherever the load is needed (predecessor: up to 2.5 tonnes).

Equipment

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has extended the standard equipment of the new Transporter models compared to their predecessors. Now always on board: LED headlights, LED tail lights, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, digital 12-inch instruments ("Digital Cockpit"), an infotainment system (including DAB+, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, online services and 13-inch touchscreen).

VW Transporter PanAmericana (2025)

In addition, there is a multifunction steering wheel, keyless start system, rain sensor, Lane Assist lane departure warning system, Front Assist emergency braking system and traffic sign recognition. The panel van is now also equipped with a partition wall as standard. The estate, which is equipped with windows in the rear, is characterised by three individual seats in the second row and an audio system with six instead of four loudspeakers.

The Caravelle in detail

With nine seats as standard, the Caravelle (as VW itself says, not "the" Caravelle) is the ideal occupant for a large-capacity taxi or shuttle. Even the basic version offers a removable three-seater bench in the third row as standard, providing nine seats. Compared to the Transporter versions, the Caravelle is characterised by upgraded seat fabrics, side and curtain airbags in the cab and an audio system with ten loudspeakers.

Volkswagen VW Caravelle (2025)

The mid-range Life trim level is enhanced by features such as bumpers, exterior mirror housings and door handles painted in the vehicle colour, air conditioning, armrests for the driver's seat, a height-adjustable front passenger seat with lumbar adjustment and armrests similar to the driver's seat, unique decors, three additional USB ports in the passenger compartment and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Caravelle Style can be recognised from the outside by its independent front section with a dark contrasting crossbar including an integrated chrome clasp. The chrome clasp is continued into the LED matrix headlights, which are fitted as standard in this case and also include the cornering and bad weather lights. Other features of the Caravelle Style compared to the Life version include LED tail lights with individualised light signature, privacy glazing in the rear and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The frontal similarity of the new Transporter to the Multivan (right) is intentional. Good to see: The Transporter is significantly higher.

Also standard: the electric locking and starting system "Keyless Access", electrically folding exterior mirrors, bi-colour artificial leather seats, independent applications in the interior, a multifunction leather steering wheel, a large centre console with cup holders, a 3-zone automatic air conditioning system with additional control panel for the rear (in the roof lining) and sun blinds in the second row of seats. The Caravelle can be optionally upgraded with details such as a large panoramic roof and a Harman Kardon sound system with 14 loudspeakers (including subwoofer).

The "PanAmericana" in detail

For particularly tough working conditions, the fourth generation of the van was available from 2001 with a PanAmericana equipment package. With the fifth generation, the PanAmericana became an exclusive and cult version in its own right. Against this background, it was clear that Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles would also offer the seventh generation of the model series, now on show for the first time, as a PanAmericana, and in conjunction with the panel van models and the Caravelle.

Volkswagen VW Transporter PanAmericana (2025)

On the outside, the new PanAmericana can be recognised by its robust all-terrain panelling on the side skirts and wheel arches, grained bumpers with a take-anywhere quality and a painted radiator grille. Foiling also protects the tailgate and the rear wing doors in the lower section.

Inside, this Transporter welcomes the driver and passengers with illuminated stainless steel inlays for the steps, high-gloss black applications in the dashboard and chrome door interior controls. Also unique: exclusive seat fabrics with PanAmericana lettering incorporated into the backrests and colour-coordinated contrasting stitching.

The Caravelle PanAmericana is fitted as standard with the new 19-inch "Indianapolis" alloy wheels (in black with high-sheen surfaces); this wheel is available as an option for the PanAmericana van. The optional 4MOTION all-wheel drive fits perfectly with the character and range of applications of both PanAmericana versions.