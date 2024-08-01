Nissan and Honda are teaming up to develop new electric cars. The two Japanese giants are thus joining forces, following up on the memorandum of understanding signed on 15 March.

The official joint communiqué defines it as a 'strategic partnership', which will focus on the development of a shared platform, battery and electric motors.

Platform and batteries

First of all, the architecture. One of the cornerstones of the alliance is the creation of the so-called SDV platform, on which the two brands will conduct year-long shared research. The brands do not talk about the type of models that will be based on it, but the studies will be aimed at evaluating mass production.

From this, we can deduce that the platform will be dedicated to models that will focus mainly on sales volumes, such as crossovers and SUVs in the B and C segment, but we will have to wait for the coming months to know for sure.

Nissan Hyper Force Concept Honda Saloon Concept

Another important point of cooperation concerns batteries, with Nissan and Honda sharing suppliers and know-how on batteries. The idea is to make different types of batteries, from high-performance ones to those for more affordable models.

In addition, Nissan could benefit from the joint venture already started between Honda and LG, although the two companies will talk about this later (from 2028) and exclusively for the North American market.

From engines to charging services (in Japan)

The agreement between the parties goes on to mention the production of next-generation electric units. In particular, Nissan and Honda will share their knowledge regarding inverters and actual electric motors.

Lastly, the two brands are considering collaborating on a series of activities related to energy supply services, charging stations and related accessories that could be set up in Japan. At the same time, the two companies are also signing an agreement with Mitsubishi.