The ID. Buzz from Volkswagen is not in a bad position when it comes to sustainability. Fully electric, of course - synthetic, recycled and animal-free materials also help to achieve CO2 neutrality off the road. And during bidirectional charging, the bulbous bus serves as a storage unit that not only collects electricity, but can also feed it into the household grid.

However, a project consisting of 14 trainees from Volkswagen Group Retail and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has still seen potential for optimisation and has tested the sustainability of the ID. Buzz with the launch in February 2023. We were able to take a closer look at the results at this year's GTI Fan Fest in Wolfsburg.

The project centred on the question of how the trainees from Hanover, Chemnitz, Leipzig, Frankfurt and Hamburg could further increase the sustainability of the bus. The visible use of sustainable raw materials and natural materials as well as the extension of the range were particularly important to them. The latter was also to be achieved by improving the aerodynamics.

One of the most obvious highlights is the solar roof of the ID. Buzz with around 500 watts peak. Theoretically, a calculated range gain of 1.5 kWh per day is possible with an average feed-in power - which would correspond to 4.29 kilometres (2.66 miles) for this model. On a sunny day, even 4.4 kWh (14.8 km / 9.2 miles extra) would be possible. Calculated over the year, the ID. Buzz would have a theoretical, sun-charged extra range of 1,560 km (970 miles). A lithium-ion battery is used to temporarily store the energy from the PV system.

We assume that the extra electricity generated is not used for the integrated coffee machine or the optimised sound system, which was entertaining half the GTI Fan Fest at the time of the tour. However, the idea behind this is to make the extra electricity production at trade fairs and events visible in some way. For example, by allowing visitors to make themselves a coffee.

But that is not the only playground where the trainees let off steam. To improve driving characteristics and aerodynamics, the ID. Buzz was fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres made of natural rubber and rayon, which were mounted on rims with ash wood inserts. Green brake callipers from Continental help to reduce weight (the coffee machine has to be balanced), while a KW coilover suspension brings the Bus closer to the tarmac. The digital exterior mirrors of the Audi Q8 e-tron and the electric door handles from the ID.4 further optimise the wind slip.

Weight reduction was also the solution for more range on the front and part of the tailgate. Sustainable flax fibre material serves as a lightweight alternative here. The roof spoiler, roof rails and side fins are made of wood.

The interior is dominated by a wooden floor made of ash from the Wolfsburg city forest. Individual rear seats with sustainable organic imitation leather ensure greater variability. The insulation material and the roof liner illuminated with around 1,000 lights are made of Organoid - a material consisting of hay, grasses and herbs. The concept is rounded off with flax fibre material in the converted door panels, door entrances and the automatically or manually dimming sun visors.

On 18 May 2024, the VW ID. Buzz Green was presented to a wider public for the first time on Sylt. Now it will not only provide entertainment at trade fairs and events, such as the GTI Fan Fest, and promote sustainability in vehicle construction, but also attract new VW trainees. And who knows, maybe some of the ideas really will find their way into series production in the end.