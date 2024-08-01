We talk about electric crossover coupes more and more often now, and among the most recent models are the smart #3 and the Ford Capri. Models similar in proportions and dimensions, with sleek lines to capture the attention of even the youngest drivers.

The first has an American passport, will be produced in Germany, and is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform (in common with the Volkswagen ID.4, for example). The second is produced in China through a joint venture between the Mercedes Group and Geely and uses the SEA platform, the same as the Volvo EX30. Today we compare them on paper in this new virtual VS.

Exterior

In terms of design, as we have said, both the Ford Capri and the smart #3 have been conceived and designed as coupe-back versions of two models that have already been on sale for a few months, namely the new Ford Explorer and the smart #1.

And speaking of exteriors, it is here that the first important differences between the two cars arise. If in fact the American was imagined with clean, square lines, evocative of the model of the same name from the '60s and '70s, the German was designed with rounded forms, typical of the brand's cars.

Ford Ford Capri (2024) smart #3 2024

The bodywork of the Ford Capri begins with a squared front end with a clear vertical progression, where the two full LED headlights with double light signature stand out: a detail intended to recall the pair of round headlights of the Capri of the last century.

At the same time, the profile has also been designed by looking closely at the silhouette of the coupé born in 1969, from which the designers have chosen to take mainly the line of the windows and the "elbow" of the C pillar with its supplementary window.

Ford Ford Capri (2024) smart #3 2024

The Smart #3, on the other hand, has a very different philosophy, being around 23 cm shorter and with a front end that takes up all the lines of its sister #1, with tapered LED headlights and a very aerodynamic bumper.

Again, the roofline has been designed much more downward at the rear compared to the car it is based on, a detail chosen in this way to give the car an even more pronounced coupé line, even than the competitor under analysis: something that does, however, force some extra sacrifices in terms of luggage, as we will see in a moment when we talk about the load volume.

Model Length Height Width Wheelbase Ford Capri 4.63 metres 1.62 metres 1.87 metres 2.76 metres smart #3 4.40 metres 1.56 metres 1.84 metres 2.79 metres

Interior

The differences between the two cars continue in the interior, not only in terms of design but also in terms of on-board technology.

On the dashboard of the Ford Capri, in fact, there is first of all a display for the 5.3-inch digital instrument panel - a dimension in common with the other cars based on the same Volkswagen Group MEB platform - which optionally, with a series of dedicated packages, can be combined with a head-up display of around 10 inches.

At the centre of the dashboard is a 14.6-inch touchscreen monitor for the infotainment system, a technology shared with other cars from the Blue Oval brand (not only electric) and which includes all the company's connectivity services.

Missing from the dashboard of the American on the German platform, however, are physical buttons, with all settings managed almost entirely from the display or from the few buttons positioned on the steering wheel spokes.

Ford Ford Capri (2024), the interior

The interior of the smart #3, on the other hand, is completely different, starting with the central display which is of a more 'traditional' type with horizontal development and a 12.8-inch diagonal. This is combined as standard with a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver which, on the richer versions only, is offered in combination with a large 10.25-inch head-up display.

More generally, however, both cars have very spacious cockpits, including roominess in the rear. But that is not all. For both, as standard, there is quality trim for the dashboard and seats and a wealth of ADAS systems, which can be supplemented in the case of the Ford with a series of optional add-on packages.

smart #3 2024, the interior

As far as the boot is concerned, the Ford Capri comes out on top with its naturally squared-off rear end and a length of a good 23 cm.

The SUV on the German MEB platform, as we recall, has a load volume in a five-seater configuration of an impressive 572 litres, a figure that can be increased to 1,510 litres by folding down the backrests.

The #3, on the other hand, can only load up to 370 litres of luggage, a number that, with the seats folded down, can become 1,160 litres. In the latter case, however, there is also a 15-litre front frunk.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment Ford Capri 5.3" + Head up display (optional) 14.6" 572/1,510 litres smart #3 9.2" + 10.25" head-up display (from Premium version) 12.8" 370/1,160 litres + front 15-litre frunk

Engines

Coming to the point and talking about powertrain, both cars have quite capacious and state-of-the-art batteries, which allow them to travel many kilometres with ease without thinking too much about recharging.

The Ford Capri is available in three power levels (you can find the full summary in the table at the bottom of the page), 170 PS, 286 PS and 340 PS, with rear-wheel drive and a single motor in the first two cases and all-wheel drive and dual motor in the last case, and respectively with three different battery sizes: 52 kWh, 77 kWh and 79 kWh.

Ford Ford Capri (2024) smart #3 2024

The smart #3, on the other hand, is available in two power levels, with a single motor and rear-wheel drive with 272 PS and with a dual motor and all-wheel drive with 428 PS, with the same number of battery types, 49 kWh with LFP chemistry and 66 kWh with NMC chemistry.

Model Power and traction Max. torque Gross (net) battery capacity WLTP range Ford Capri 170 PS - RWD n.a. n.a. (52 kWh) n.a. 286 PS - RWD 545 Nm n.a. (77 kWh) 390/372 miles 340 PS - AWD 679 Nm n.a. (79 kWh) 368/348 miles smart #3 272 PS - RWD 343 Nm 49 kWh (47 kWh) 66 kWh (n.a.) 202 miles 270 / 283 miles 428 PS - AWD 514 Nm 66 kWh (n.a.) 258 miles Range Range

The declared range (WLTP) of the Ford Capri is between 390 and 372 miles in the case of the 286 PS rear-wheel-drive version and between 368 and 348 miles in the case of the 340 PS all-wheel-drive version, with figures for the less powerful 170 PS version yet to be released.

As far as charging is concerned, however, the 286 PS RWD version can be recharged with direct current up to a maximum output of 135 kW, a figure that rises to 185 kW for the 340 PS all-wheel-drive version.

Ford Ford Capri (2024) smart #3 Brabus 2024

The declared range (WLTP) of the smart #3, on the other hand, is between 202 miles for the basic Pro version and 283 miles for the Premium or 25th Anniversary Edition (limited) version, with the all-wheel-drive and sporty Brabus version stopping at 258 miles.

Speaking of recharging, the German basic Pro version with a smaller battery and LFP chemistry can be recharged with direct current up to a maximum power output of 130 kW, a figure that increases to 150 kW in the other versions with a larger battery and NMC chemistry.

The on-board charger for alternating current is 11 kW for all versions of the Capri and 7.4 kW for the smart in the basic Pro version or 22 kW in the other versions.

Model Autonomy (WLTP) DC charging power AC charging power Consumption (WLTP) Empty weight Ford Capri between 390 and 372 miles (depending on engine choice) 135 kW or 185 kW depending on version 11 kW between 4.6 and 3.9 mi/kWh between 2,098 kg and 2,190 kg smart #3 between 283 and 202 miles (depending on engine choice) 130 kW or 150 kW depending on version 7.4 kW or 22 kW depending on version between 3.8 and 3.5 mi/kWh between 1,780 kg and 1,910 kg

Prices (in Italy)

The prices of the Ford Capri start at €42,750 and include two different set-ups, 'base' and Premium, which can be combined with all three powertrains and integrated into the equipment with a series of rather rich packages that include, for example, the lane keeping system or the head-up display mentioned above.

The price list for the smart #3, on the other hand, starts at €38,548.47 and includes no less than five different set-ups with more or less complete equipment, with the base model called Pro and the only one available with the smallest 49 kWh battery pack and LFP chemistry and the top of the range being the very sporty 428 PS Brabus version.

Ford Capri, prices (in Italy)

Version Engine Battery (net) Traction Price Ford Capri 125 kW - 170 PS 52 kWh Rear €42,750 Ford Capri Premium 125 kW - 170 PS 52 kWh Rear €47,000 Ford Capri 210 kW - 286 PS 77 kWh (NMC) Rear €51,500 Ford Capri Premium 210 kW - 286 PS 77 kWh (NMC) Rear €54,500 Ford Capri 250 kW - 340 PS 79 kWh (NMC) Integral €55,000 Ford Capri Premium 250 kW - 340 PS 79 kWh (NMC) Integral €58,000

smart #3, prices (in Italy)