In June, Chinese brands captured 11 per cent of the European electric car market. This is a record-high number, although it may be the last positive figure given the entry into force of EU duties at the beginning of July.

According to analysts at market research company Dataforce, SAIC Motor was the first Chinese group in Europe, thanks to the MG 4. Overall, Chinese brands registered more than 23,000 electric cars in June alone.

SAIC's move

Again according to Dataforce's analysis, there was a 72 per cent jump over May, which seems to highlight European customers' appreciation of Chinese-made models.

MG4 XPower

It has to be said, however, that manufacturers such as SAIC - which is subject to the higher tax of 37.6 per cent, to be added to the previous one of 10 per cent - have moved ahead of the duties, registering more cars than usual to avoid selling models already burdened by price increases. In fact, Dataforce's product manager Gabriel Juhas points out that 40 per cent of the MG 4s registered in June can be attributed to self-registration by dealerships.

In addition, SAIC is adopting some rather aggressive marketing initiatives, especially in Germany (where sales of electrics have contracted sharply in recent months), with various attractive leasing offers and a "two for the price of one" promotion.

From China to Europe

Widening our gaze to other brands, it seems that duties are having their first effects on the decisions of some Chinese manufacturers. For example, BYD (subject to payment of a 17.4 per cent tax (+10 per cent) on every imported vehicle) is reportedly thinking of building a plant in Turkey, thus taking advantage of the trade agreement between Ankara and Europe that would cancel duties.

BYD Han Zeekr X

The same goes for Zeekr, the brand in the Geely galaxy, which is increasingly looking to the Old Continent, taking advantage of the Volvo-owned plant in Belgium to assemble some of its most important models for the European market.