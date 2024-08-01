Santa Pod Raceway, usually roaring with the sounds of powerful drag cars, traded horsepower for human power at the 2024 Bug Jam Festival, held from 26 July to 28 July. For half an hour on Saturday lunchtime, the motors took a break, and nearly 1,000 enthusiastic humans took over the famed quarter-mile track.

The annual Human-Powered Race part of the UK’s largest Volkswagen gathering drew record numbers this year, with the crowd so dense that some unsuspecting visitors found themselves swept into the event, transforming a casual stroll into an impromptu race. It was a scene of organised chaos, with participants pedalling, running, and even strolling their way to the finish line.

Gallery: Human-Powered Race at Santa Pod Raceway

5 Photos Santa Pod

The creativity on display was astounding. One group nearly clinched the “Most Imaginative Entry” trophy with their homemade pedal-powered VW Golf, complete with a trailer. However, the top honour went to the whimsical “Wheel of Misfortune,” proving that when it comes to ingenuity, Bug Jam participants are in a league of their own.

This event is akin to a miniature London Marathon, albeit with a twist. Unlike marathon runners, participants here have to deal with Santa Pod’s notoriously sticky, shoe-grabbing track surface. But this didn’t deter racers of all ages, from the speedy young to the leisurely old, all eager to experience the dragstrip from a racer’s perspective – albeit at a much more relaxed pace.

“We see everything from walkers and runners with buggies and prams to skateboards, scooters, roller bladers, bicycles and just about everything in between. Even though there are trophies for each category of vessel, some are in it just for the experience, and with an event of this size, it’s just as well because some people were only just starting as the winners were crossing the finish line,” a Santa Pod Raceway spokesperson commented.

Santa Pod Raceway, a cornerstone of European drag racing since its opening in 1966, is steeped in history. Built on a former World War II airfield, it was named to evoke the sunny vibes of Southern California's drag racing scene and the local charm of Podington village. With a year-round operating license, Santa Pod hosts over 70 events annually, including the prestigious FIA/FIM European Drag Racing Championship rounds and the iconic Bug Jam festival.