The Audi A6 e-tron and its estate version were presented as a concept car some time ago. Audi is now presenting the production versions of the Sportback and Avant, both as a rear-wheel drive model and as an S6 with all-wheel drive.

After the Q6 e-tron, the A6 e-tron is the second Audi model based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). It therefore comes as no surprise that many elements, including the battery and the drives as well as the cockpit, are similar to the SUV model. UK orders for the A6 e-tron in both body versions will start on 2 September 2024; prices have not yet been announced.

Exterior

As a concept car, the A6 e-tron was 4.96 metres long and only 1.44 metres high, including the estate. The production version remains close to these figures: The Avant is 4,928 mm long, 1,923 mm wide and 1,527 to 1,567 mm high; the wheelbase measures 2,946 mm. The boot capacity is 502 to 1,422 litres. There is also a 27-litre frunk, which is probably primarily intended for the charging cable. Special feature: it can be opened with a swipe gesture across the sheet metal.

The design is characterised by the slit-like daytime running lights; the headlights underneath are barely noticeable. There is also a wide single-frame grille that is completely closed. There is no longer a chrome frame as on many earlier Audis. Audi also emphasises the all-round aluminium-look compartment strip. It extends from the A-pillar to the roof spoiler of the Avant:

S6 Avant e-tron with silver roof moulding and mirrors instead of exterior cameras

The flat integrated door handles on the sides are striking - the Q6 e-tron still had conventional handles. The location of the battery in the underbody is indicated by a black insert in the sill. It is also intended to make the car look flat, slim and dynamic. A narrow black moulding extends from there to the rear and integrates the reflectors there.

The black moulding incorporates the reflectors. Above it: a body-wide light strip and a roof spoiler

The A6 e-tron is fitted with 19-inch wheels with five spokes as standard, the S line has grey 20-inch wheels and the S6 e-tron starts with 20-inch wheels. 21-inch wheels are available as an option. There is a total of nine different wheel rims to choose from. There are also eight exterior colours available at market launch, including two blue paint finishes and one beige.

Audi attaches particular importance to aerodynamics. The Sportback has a c W value of 0.21, the Avant achieves 0.24. Air curtains improve the airflow around the wheels. Camera-based exterior mirrors, as known from the Audi e-tron and its successor, the Q8 e-tron, are available as an option. New here is that the streamlined camera arms are now positioned lower and can be folded down electrically.

Audi is also emphasising lighting technology as an important part of the brand DNA. This includes configurable light signatures at the front and rear, as in the Q6 e-tron. The OLED tail lights can be used to warn following traffic of accidents and breakdowns, for example. The light signature at the front and rear can also be customised to personal taste. Depending on the equipment, there are also illuminated Audi rings at the rear.

Interior

The interior of the Audi A6 e-tron looks largely the same as the Q6 e-tron. There is a slightly curved panoramic display with OLED technology, which consists of an 11.9-inch instrument display and a 14.5-inch touchscreen. A 10.9-inch passenger display and a head-up display with augmented reality function are also available as options.

A6 Avant e-tron with displays for the exterior cameras Audi Q6 e-tron

In addition to surfaces with soft fabrics, there are also some with a glossy black piano finish. We already know all of this from the Q6 e-tron, and the rather high centre console with the switch for the driving modes also looks similar to the SUV model.

One difference to the Q6 e-tron, however, are the displays for the optional exterior cameras. The monitors are located between the A-pillar and the door sill. The touch panels in the doors for mirror adjustment, lights and more are familiar from the Q6 e-tron. A panoramic glass roof, which can be made transparent at the touch of a button, is available as an option. However, this is not yet included in the Q6 e-tron price list, as there is only a conventional glass roof with a roller blind.

The glass roof with "Smart Glass"

The infotainment uses Android Automotive OS as the operating system. Apps such as YouTube are available via the brand's own app store, similar to a mobile phone, but here they are accessed directly via the touchscreen. Finally, voice control not only allows various vehicle functions to be controlled, but also provides access to weather information, general knowledge and ChatGPT.

Drives and batteries

There are two motorisations available at market launch: the A6 e-tron Performance with 367 PS (270 kW) rear-wheel drive and the S6 e-tron with a 503 PS (370 kW) all-wheel drive system. This means that the rear-wheel drive is more powerful than the Q6 e-tron, but the S6 is slightly weaker than the SQ6. Further rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive models are to follow later.

As with the Q6 e-tron, a permanent magnet synchronous machine (PSM) is used at the rear, while an asynchronous motor (ASM) is added at the front of the all-wheel drive model, which is de-energised when full power is not required. As with the Q6 e-tron, a particularly efficient silicon carbide inverter is used on the rear axle.

The battery is apparently also identical to the battery in the SUV. The energy storage unit, which weighs around 590 kilograms, consists of 180 cells which, when connected in series, produce 800 volts. There are 15 of them in each of the twelve modules. The net capacity of 94.9 kWh (gross 100 kWh) results in impressive ranges: Up to 466 miles for the Sportback and up to 447 miles for the Avant. This qualifies the electric A6 for third place among the electric cars with the longest range.

In addition to the two launch versions, two further engine versions are to be added

As with the Q6 e-tron, two more variants are to be added: an entry-level variant called the A6 e-tron with a smaller battery (ten modules and a total of 83 kWh gross) and an A6 e-tron quattro with 428 PS (315 kW). With the latter, it is noticeable that it takes longer for the standard sprint than the A6 e-tron Performance despite its higher output. Audi has not yet revealed whether an RS model is also planned.

Audi A6 e-tron Audi A6 e-tron Performance Audi A6 e-tron quattro Audi S6 e-tron quattro Drive system RWD 286 PS RWD 367 PS RWD 428 PS AWD 503 PS

(550 PS with Launch Control) 0- 62 mph 6.0 sec. 5.4 sec. 4.5 sec. 3.9 sec. Top speed 130 mph 130 mph 130 mph 149 mph WLTP consumption approx. 14 kWh 14.0-17.0 kWh approx. 15 kWh 15.7-17.4 kWh Net battery approx. 78 kWh 95 kWh 95 kWh 95 kWh Range approx. 379 miles approx. 466 miles approx. 435 miles approx. 416 miles Charging power AC/DC 11/270 kW 11/270 kW 11/270 kW 11/270 kW DC charging time (10-80%) 21 min 21 min 21 min 21 min Base price n.a. €75,600 n.a. approx. €99,500 Price as Avant n.a. €77,200 n.a. approx. €101,100

Charging comes as standard via electrically operated charging flaps on the left and right. The left-hand charging slot can be used for AC and DC charging, while there is only an AC socket on the right-hand side.

The charging modalities with direct current are the same as for the Q6 e-tron. Thanks to 800-volt technology, charging is possible with up to 270 kW. This should enable the standard charging stroke from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes. At 400-volt charging points, on the other hand, charging is only possible at 135 kW. Here, the battery is divided into two banks, which are connected in parallel - resulting in a 400-volt system for charging.

According to the Audi charging curve, the charging power remains constant up to around 40% SoC and only drops thereafter

In the Sportback with rear-wheel drive, it should be possible to recharge the battery for 310 km in 10 minutes. At 4.4 mi/kWh standard consumption, these 193 miles correspond to an energy of 43.4 kWh; this means that the A6 e-tron charges at an impressive 4.3 kWh/min at the start.

The A6 e-tron supports plug & charging, which means that neither a charging card nor an app is required to authorise charging at the charging station. The wallbox charges at 11 kW as standard; a 22 kW on-board charger is to be offered at a later date.

During recuperation, up to 220 kW can be fed back into the battery, provided the battery temperature and charge level are correct. The all-wheel drive vehicle recuperates via the front and rear axles, with the rear axle contributing more due to the more powerful electric motor. As in the Q6 e-tron, silicon carbide inverters are installed, but presumably only at the rear, as in the Q6 e-tron.

As with the Q6 e-tron, the strength of the coasting recuperation (braking energy recovery when the accelerator pedal is released) can also be set in the A6 e-tron using paddles on the steering wheel. The strongest recuperation is achieved in B mode; this should bring you close to the one-pedal feeling. Low-drag "sailing" is also possible.

Air suspension with controlled damping ("Adaptive Air Suspension") is available as an option for the rear-wheel drive model and is standard on the S6 e-tron. In "Efficiency" mode, the body is automatically lowered by 20 mm at high speeds to save energy.

Prices and rivals

As a point of reference, prices for the Audi A6 e-tron in Germany start at €75,600 for the A6 e-tron Performance with 240 kW rear-wheel drive at market launch. This competes against the BMW i5 with 340 PS (from €70,100). A comparable Mercedes EQE, the 350+ model with 292 PS, costs €71,412. The fact that Audi charges around €5,000 more than its premium competitors is probably due to the 800-volt system.

The following entry-level model (without the additional Performance designation) with 286 PS is likely to be positioned against mid-range models such as the VW ID.7 with 286 PS (without the VW discount from €53,995). The Hyundai Ioniq 6, which like the A6 e-tron, offers an 800-volt system and costs €61,100 with 326 PS all-wheel drive, is also affordable.

The S version of the A6 e-tron, which costs almost €100,000, is an alternative to the similarly priced Porsche Taycan, which charges a little faster - especially at 400-volt charging points, where Porsche uses a step-up converter instead of a bank charger. But while Porsche only offers a rear-wheel drive model with 408 PS and a range of 313 miles, Audi offers 503 PS and a range of 416 miles.

The bottom line

With the Audi A6 e-tron, the still small group of 800-volt cars is growing by a very interesting model. The enormous range of 466 miles is particularly impressive. Fast charging plus a long range. This makes the A6 e-tron predestined for the motorway. And the BMW i5 and the Mercedes EQE have a highly attractive rival.

At the same time, there is now one more electric estate. This body variant is also likely to be the more sought-after version in Germany, especially among fleet customers, who are important in this segment. Fun fact in passing: German registration statistics already show a dozen electric A6s for the first six months. A few thousand more will probably be added by the end of the year.