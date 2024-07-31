Whether in a car, aeroplane, train or at your desk, everyone has probably sat in a Recaro seat at some point - even professional footballers roll around on such seats next to the pitch. Now Recaro Automotive has filed for insolvency proceedings.

A full three months after the licensing Recaro Group announced a 25 per cent increase in turnover from 2022 to 2023, the entire company also expected similar growth and a "promising outlook" for 2024. This outlook apparently does not include the automotive division of the automotive supplier.

Even IG Metall trade union was taken by surprise by the insolvency filing, as reported by Automobilwoche: "What this means for the 215 employees of Recaro Automotive GmbH in Kirchheim is unclear," said the union: "We expect all options to be exhausted in order to secure jobs and find a sustainable solution."

The works council also expressed its disappointment, as the workforce had helped to keep the company economically stable by waiving and deferring wages. "We are disappointed and feel let down by the management," said Frank Bokowits, head of the works council.

Volkswagen GTI BBS Concept (2021)

However, Recaro Automotive is not the only automotive supplier to file for insolvency. After 2007, 2010, 2020 and 2023, the long-established wheel rim manufacturer BBS has also filed for insolvency proceedings with the Rottweil district court. The company had already initially not paid any wages for May and June.

Previously, a new owner for the BBS locations and brand rights had actually been found in IHS Management Services from Ratingen, who declared in a statement: "We will never abandon the people who have travelled this path with us. We will never give up on the BBS brand, which for us is one of the biggest German global brands. We have a plan and we are determined to implement it."

Here too, IG-Metall is completely surprised. It does not know the reasons. However, it is puzzled by the behaviour of the management. It is still unclear what the future holds for the two veterans of the German automotive supply industry.