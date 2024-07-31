Volkswagen is further expanding its EV lineup in the United Kingdom with the addition of the ID.7 GTX saloon and ID.7 GTX Tourer. Starting from 1 August, these high-performance models will be available for order through VW UK retailers, with prices beginning at £61,980 for the ID.7 GTX and £62,670 for the ID.7 GTX Tourer.

Both models boast an array of comfort and styling features, including 20-inch Skagen alloy wheels, ventilated and heated massage seats for the front passengers, heated rear seats, a premium Harman Kardon sound system, and Volkswagen’s DCC adaptive chassis control system with driving profile selection.

Other goodies in the standard equipment include an augmented-reality head-up display and GTX-specific interior styling. Additionally, the firm’s IDA voice assistant, now integrated with ChatGPT, is also present.

Performance is at the heart of the new GTX models, which act as ideological successors to the GTI models. Utilising dual-motor technology, the GTX variants deliver an impressive 340 PS, thanks to the addition of a front motor. This boost in power means the ID.7 GTX can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a swift 5.4 seconds, while the ID.7 GTX Tourer is just a fraction slower at 5.5 seconds. The inclusion of 4Motion all-wheel drive marks a first for the ID.7 lineup.

Despite their sporty performance, the GTX models don’t compromise on practicality. The ID.7 GTX Tourer offers a generous 605 litres of luggage space with five passengers on board.

Range capabilities remain robust, with the ID.7 GTX offering a WLTP all-electric range of 366 miles and the ID.7 GTX Tourer slightly trailing at 359 miles. Rapid charging capabilities allow a quick top-up from 10 to 80 per cent battery capacity in just 26 minutes, thanks to the 200 kW DC charging.