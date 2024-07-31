Kia in the United Kingdom has revealed the pricing and specifications for its latest and most affordable new-generation electric vehicle, the EV3. Starting from 1 August, eager customers can pre-order the EV3 in Britain.

Following in the footsteps of its larger siblings, the EV6 and EV9, the EV3 will be available in three distinct trims: Air, GT-Line, and GT-Line S. Each variant comes loaded with a comprehensive set of standard features.

Gallery: Kia EV3 (UK-spec)

33 Photos Kia

The base model is priced at £32,995 for the 58.3 kWh battery pack, which offers a robust 267-mile range on a single charge. For those needing more range, the 81.4 kWh battery pack version is available for £35,995, extending the driving range to 372 miles. Both configurations utilise a front-wheel drive, single-motor powertrain capable of delivering 204 PS.

Stepping up to the GT-Line trim, priced from £39,495, buyers will enjoy the long-range 81.4 kWh battery pack, boasting a range of up to 347 miles. This variant features sportier styling and an enhanced list of standard equipment.

Topping the range is the GT-Line S, with a starting price of £42,995. Like the GT-Line, it comes exclusively with the long-range battery pack and a 347-mile range. This grade represents the pinnacle of the EV3 series, offering the most comprehensive suite of features and the highest level of sophistication.

Kia plans to start UK customer deliveries in late 2024, with all variants available from launch. Fleet customers are set to benefit from favourable Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) rates, with a two per cent rate for 2024/25 and three per cent for 2025/26.