There is nothing like an 'open' top to listen to a V12 engine, mated to a manual gearbox. They are the two jewels that equip the Pagani Utopia Roadster with 864 PS of power and up to 217 mph top speed.

Horacio Pagani's latest creation joins its coupé sibling the Pagani Utopia, the car that takes up the legacy of the Pagani Huayra and the Pagani Zonda.

And thanks to carbon fibre construction and the use of other ultra-light materials, the Utopia Roadster weighs exactly the same as the Utopia with coupé bodywork. Let's find out how it's made.

Pagani Utopia Roadster, the exterior

The Pagani Utopia Roadster was developed in parallel with the C10 project that gave birth two years ago to the coupé version, the Pagani Utopia. The two body variants were conceived together right from the start, unlike the roadster versions of the Zonda and Huayra that were defined after their respective closed-body sisters.

Contrary to what is usually the case, the Utopia Roadster weighs no more than the Utopia coupé: both claim 1,280 kg, thus leaving customers free to choose, without any sacrifices. There is no difference when it comes to the doors, for example, because the Pagani Utopia Roadster also retains the coupé's sophisticated butterfly opening and closing mechanism.

To travel with the sky above your head, the hard top is placed on a dedicated support, which among other things makes this component a design element, and there is a canvas soft top that is housed in a dedicated case that is centrally located behind the seats.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster therefore provides 3 configurations, to be alternated according to weather conditions and customer preference.

Also with this new body version of the Pagani Utopia, the aerodynamics have been studied in the wind tunnel, to achieve a low aerodynamic penetration coefficient Cx while guaranteeing high downforce values, without using protruding appendages. The flows are therefore channelled into the sinuous shapes of the bodywork: from the wheel wells to the bonnets, with mobile elements such as flaps and also with details such as the rear-view mirrors. Thus, of course, also managing the cooling needs of the mechanics.

Pagani Utopia Roadster, the interior

The Pagani Utopia Roadster stands out for specific details in its interior. The floor mats, for example, are made with a texture reminiscent of a boat with "outboard" engines; and the key has also been redesigned, with the shape reminiscent of the Roadster's profile. Whether open or with the hard-top in place, the light entering the interior of the car makes for a special experience compared to the Utopia coupe.

The interior upholstery offers customers an endless choice of colours and materials, with particular emphasis on accessories. The Utopia Roadster's two luggage cases, for example, have leather-covered carbon fibre inner shells and are custom-made to fit into the compartments on either side of the engine. They can be co-ordinated with the interior trim of the passenger compartment or create a contrast by defining details such as the hinges, the small leather straps that prevent rattling on the road. Then there are two more matching garment bags, which are positioned behind the headrests.

Looking at the dashboard, the centre console, the instrumentation, the door panels, the buttons, the dials, the aim of giving the Utopia Roadster a timeless design clearly emerges, putting human interaction with the car's mechanics at the centre of the experience. Analogue technology therefore emphasises the beauty, elegance and functionality of elements such as knobs, needles, buttons and levers, to celebrate a charm that must last.

The steering wheel, then, being a symbol of a car itself, on the Pagani Utopia Roadster is made from a single 43 kilogram metal block for the crown, spokes and hub, after being machined on a five-axis milling machine for 28 hours to obtain a 1.6 kg finished part. And the machining waste is reused as recycled material for other industries. Afterwards, an experienced craftsman finishes it by hand, polishing and inspecting it.

Even the instrumentation of the Utopia Roadster is analogue, to reconnect that link between driver and car that has been somewhat diluted over time with the proliferation of digital displays. There is a strong reference to the world of craftsmanship and high art of watchmaking, with the speedometer and rev counter revealing part of their inner workings.

Then there are four dials in the centre, to monitor information such as oil pressure and mechanical operating temperatures even out of the corner of your eye, thanks to the position of the hands. The single display in front of the driver manages infotainment, satellite navigation, the backup camera for reversing and the colours for ambient lighting.

Pagani Utopia Roadster, engines and technology

On the Pagani Utopia Roadster, the V12 engine is even more the centre of attention, thanks to the possibility to listen to it even when driving without a roof.

It is a 60-degree V12, 6.0-litres of displacement and twin-turbocharged, developed by Mercedes-AMG specifically for Pagani as a sign of a collaboration that started with the Pagani Zonda thanks to Juan Manuel Fangio, Argentinean world champion with the German brand and an early supporter of Horacio Pagani.

The engine is not a hybrid, has no electrification and has a maximum power output of 864 PS at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 1,100 Nm from 2,800 to 5,900 rpm. The power delivery has been conceived like that of naturally aspirated engines, with a smooth response at low revs but at the same time immediate on the accelerator, with a responsiveness not expected of a turbocharged engine. Moreover, each power unit is entirely assembled by a single craftsman, not by several people on an assembly line.

Drive is rear-wheel drive and the transmission was developed in collaboration with the British company Xtrac. The 7-speed manual gearbox is very compact and is positioned transversally behind the engine, connecting to a light and adjustable triple disc clutch.

Horacio Pagani has always been inspired by the visionary genius of Leonardo da Vinci, who saw in the union of art and science the highest expression of human creativity. This is particularly evident in the construction of the gearbox components: every single part of the mechanism is finished with the utmost care, as in the case of the polished knob or the titanium grille. For customers who so desire, however, an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) automated gearbox controlled by levers mounted on the steering wheel is also available.

In terms of materials, there are over forty different composite formulas on the Utopia Roadster. These include Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. Therefore, lots of carbon fibre, but the metal parts are also at the cutting edge of technology to achieve maximum lightness. The 8 suspension triangles, for example, are forged from aeronautical aluminium alloy.

The recent rebirth of Modena Design, a historic Pagani-owned company, also allows total control over every aspect of the production of components in aluminium, titanium and special metals, from design to engineering, through to manufacture with the most advanced equipment currently available, including the use of milling from solid metal blocks. This technological sophistication has allowed the Pagani Utopia Roadster to maintain the same lightness as the coupé, with a weight of 1,280 kg.

The suspension is of the active type, combined with the dynamic control system and an electronic differential to reduce understeer, with the electronic traction and stability control to manage the great power available.

Pirelli, Pagani Automobili's partner from the prototyping and simulation stage with the aid of the most advanced AI technology, provides the Utopia Roadster with exclusive tyres equipped with sensors on the inside of the tread that become points of interaction between the car and the road surface.

Using technology called Pirelli Cyber Tyre2, the tyre's sensors send information to the vehicle's stability control systems (including ABS, ESP and traction control). Pirelli P ZERO Corsa and P ZERO Winter tyres (standard) and P ZERO Trofeo RS (optional) are specially developed for the Pagani Utopia, in sizes 21-inch front and 22-inch rear (265/35 R21 front, 325/30 R22 rear).

Pagani Utopia Roadster, prices

The Pagani Utopia Roadster will be produced in 130 units, destined for customers all over the world, with a starting price of €3.1 million, which is approximately £2.4 million (excluding local taxes).

The official presentation of the Utopia Roadster is scheduled to take place during Monterey Car Week, an event that includes one of the world's most famous Concours d'Elegance, the Pebble Beach Concours.

Here, the most beautiful cars in history have been celebrated, deeply enriching the sensibilities and culture of enthusiasts.

With the Utopia, Pagani wants to reconnect with the past, recovering the simplicity that is often sacrificed in the name of pure performance. Inspiration for his design came from automotive shapes as well as from other areas, such as the profiling of Vespa headlights and accessories, the styling of 1950s Italian Bianchi bicycles and the curves of Riva speedboats. There is also a bond of deep mutual esteem and friendship between Horacio Pagani and Carlo Riva that suggested the flowing lines of the Utopia, with an admiration born in humanity and reflected in creativity.

The Pagani Utopia Roadster is a meeting point between classicism and modernity, to stand out in the increasingly crowded panorama of high performance sports cars.

Pagani Utopia Roadster, the competitors

In the super exclusive sector in which the Pagani Utopia Roadster fits, there is another model that has been presented recently: the Bugatti Tourbillon with V16 engine developed by Cosworth, also produced in few units with ultra-million pound list prices.

Gordon Murray's GMD T.50, with its V12 engine also developed by Cosworth, also falls into this small group.

And let's also remember Christian von Koenigsegg's creations, such as the Koenigsegg Jesko that recently broke the 0-400-0 record by starting from a standstill to reach 400 km/h (249 mph), then braking to a stop.