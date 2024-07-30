Let's start with a certainty: the successor to the Lamborghini Huracan will make its debut on 16 August 2024 at Monterey Car Week. That's less than three weeks away. So how do we pass the time? Simple: by having a good review.

Between the engine, styling, technology and the actually name, there are already plenty of clues about the new Lamborghini Huracan (spoiler: it won't be called that). We've summarised them below.

New Lamborghini Huracan, the style

This is perhaps the easiest part to guess, and not just from the spy shots (see related stories at bottom). The lines of the new Lamborghini Huracan will indeed be those of the family, made of sharp edges and corners, with that general wedge shape inevitable on Sant'Agata's racing cars.

But explaining in words what it will look like isn't easy, fortunately, as mentioned between the photos and spy videos in recent months, we've got more than just an idea of what the heir to the Huracan will look like. 100% Lamborghini.

The spy video of the new Lamborghini Huracan Our exclusive review of the new Lamborghini Huracan

New Lamborghini Huracan, the engine

What engine will the new Huracan have? We already know that it won't be the current V10, which has been withdrawn to make way for electrification. It will be replaced by a plug-in powertrain based on a new 4-litre twin-turbo V8 - supercharged, after a life spent in the company of naturally-aspirated engines - developed in-house by Lamborghini and capable of reaching 10,000 rpm, delivering a combined output of 900 PS and 740 Nm of torque. By comparison, the most powerful production Huracan achieves 640 PS.

An electric motor will also be placed between the V8 and the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox. According to official figures, it will develop up to 300 Nm and 150 PS at 3,500 rpm.

The engine of the new Lamborghini Huracan

The sound won't be that of the V10, but Lamborghini assures us that it will be up to the task. We're very curious.

The name of the new Lamborghini Huracan

Currently known as the 634, the successor to the Huracan could be called the Lamborghini Temerario. The information comes from the European Patent Office, where the company from Sant'Agata registered the name on 2 April 2024, with a dedicated lettering linked not only to products strictly related to the world of cars (electric cars, tyres, body components, etc.) but also to everything to do with electronics (smartphones, computers, etc.), clothing and model making.

The name Temerario registered with the European Patent Office

This is a common rule in the world of registered trademarks, to prevent anyone exploiting the name on other products. A Lamborghini Temerario cap or an electric scooter can only be produced under licence from Sant'Agata.

The price of the new Lamborghini Huracan

Have you ever heard of an affordable Lamborghini? Well, the successor to the Huracan certainly won't be affordable either. Of course, it's too early to talk price. All we can do is look at the prices of the current Huracan, with list prices starting at £235,000. In all likelihood, the new Huracan will cost more, given its significant technical innovations.