New car sales in Europe grew only slightly in the first six months of 2024. The percentage, stopped at a low, but still positive +4.4 per cent compared to 2023, a value generated mainly thanks to the excellent success of some key models.

These of course included several of the most popular SUVs of the moment, which according to the data provided by Jato Dynamics, did not necessarily see an increase in the number of registered units, and indeed in some cases such as that of the Tesla Model Y even recorded a conspicuous drop in sales.

So let's find out which of Europe's high-wheelers were the queens in the first six months of the year.

Volkswagen T-Roc: 111,381 units (0%)

The first SUV we find in the ranking of the best-selling cars in the first six months of the year is the Volkswagen T-Roc, by now a market certainty, which for years has continued to grind out units without respite. It was updated in 2022 with a slight mid-career restyling that did not bring electrified engines, maintaining the classic petrol and diesel units.

The German SUV, in fact, registered a total of 111,381 units in Europe from January to June, a number almost identical to that recorded in the first half of 2023, thus with no growth or descent - of 0%.

Volkswagen T-Roc

Tesla Model Y: 101,181 units (-26%)

The second high-wheeled car to appear on the list of best-selling models in Europe in the first six months of the year is the Tesla Model Y, the queen of electric cars. A presence that confirms the success of Musk's SUV, the only one on the list that is only available in a battery-powered version, albeit with a not inconsiderable drop compared to 2023.

Sales were in fact 101,181 units, or -26% compared to 2023, synonymous (perhaps) with future buyers waiting for the restyling.

Tesla Model Y

Toyota Yaris Cross: 99,694 units (+3%)

After the first two SUVs on the list with stationary or negative results, we start to see growing numbers in the first half of 2023.

First on the list is the Toyota Yaris Cross, a crossover only available with 116 or 130 PS full hybrid engines, which is very popular. Sales in Europe from January to June 2024 totalled 99,964 units, which is 3% more than the previous year.

Toyota Yaris Cross GR Sport (2024)

Peugeot 2008: 93,436 units (+11%)

In fourth place in the ranking of best-selling SUVs in Europe in the first six months of 2024 is the Peugeot 2008. 93,463 units were registered across the Old Continent, which is 11% more than the previous year.

It is the only model available with different powertrains, from classic petrol to electric, including the 1.2 mild hybrid with 136 PS. This is thanks to the CMP multi-energy platform adopted by several other Stellantis Group models.

Peugeot 2008 restyling (2023)

Dacia Duster: 89,435 units (+3%)

The new Dacia Duster debuted in the final weeks of 2023 and the result has not changed, as it remains one of the most popular SUVs in Europe. In the first two months of 2024, sales totalled 89,435 units, a year-on-year growth of 3%.

The philosophy is the one that has always accompanied the company: right price for right equipment, no wow effect technology but what motorists really need. It is available for the first time with the possibility of electrified engines: mild hybrid or full hybrid in addition to LPG.