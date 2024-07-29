George Russell has been disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix after his Mercedes Formula 1 car was below the 798kg minimum weight, handing Lewis Hamilton victory.

Russell's car was found to be at the minimum 798kg weight limit when the FIA initially weighed the Briton's car and, after draining 2.8 litres from the fuel tank in order to take his one-litre fuel sample for scrutineering, it was found to be 1.5kg underweight.

This was met with a disqualification from the results, ensuring that Hamilton collected his second victory of the season at Russell's expense.

Oscar Piastri thus moves up to second, and Charles Leclerc was hence classified third having successfully held off a chasing Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the end of the race.

The steward's report read: "The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director.

Results before the disqualification: F1 Belgian GP: Russell outfoxes rivals to win from Hamilton

"Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.

"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team."

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, 1st position, arrives in Parc Ferme

"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied."

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

This follows the precedent set by the FIA's sporting regulations, where Article 35.3 states that: "The relevant car may be disqualified should its weight be less than that specified in Article 4.1 of the Technical Regulations when weighed in accordance with Articles 35.1 or 35.2, save where the deficiency in weight results from the accidental loss of a component of the car."

Russell thus drops down to eighth in the driver's championship having moved past Sergio Perez thanks to his victory, while Hamilton's tally now rises to 150 points - 12 points shy of Carlos Sainz, who occupies fifth place in the standings.