In a concerning trend, vehicle thefts across the United Kingdom have stayed at a 15-year high, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The annual crime figures reveal that 129,159 vehicles were stolen between April 2023 and March 2024, a slight dip from the 130,119 thefts recorded in the previous year.

Interestingly, the data also showed a 12 per cent decrease in incidents of items being stolen from vehicles. Reports of such crimes fell from 218,431 in the 2022-2023 period to 193,023 in the last year. This decline suggests that while thieves are still targeting vehicles, they may be less focused on the contents inside.

“After falling steadily during the 2010s, the last few years have seen an alarming rise in the number of recorded crimes where vehicles are stolen with an average of 356 being taken every day of the year,” RAC spokesperson Rod Dennis commented. “And when you consider that most car theft crimes go unsolved, it’s a pretty bleak picture. It’s a real cat-and-mouse situation between vehicle manufacturers and criminals, with carmakers ever-tightening security, only for thieves to use increasingly using sophisticated tactics to find a way around their systems.”

Despite the drop in theft of items from vehicles, other forms of vehicle-related crime have seen an uptick. The ONS report highlighted a 2 per cent increase in vehicle interference or tampering incidents. This category, which includes the theft of parts such as catalytic converters, number plates, and badges, saw reported cases rise from 52,268 to 53,369 year-on-year.

The data underscores a shift in criminal tactics, with a growing focus on stripping vehicles for parts rather than just stealing them outright or their contents. The rise in catalytic converter thefts, in particular, has been a significant concern for car owners, given the valuable metals they contain.