We are in the middle of the summer holidays (sorry if you haven't started them yet) and it's the perfect time of the year to enjoy a few days off in the company of your vehicle.

As you know, we love all kinds of recreational vehicles, from motorhomes to camper vans or traditional caravans. In this case, we have looked at a slightly different product. It is a camper module for pickups, manufactured by the American specialist Catapult AV, who specialises in camper vans.

But in this case, we want to show you their latest project, which is none other than the aforementioned living module, this time installed on the bed of a Toyota Tacoma, the pickup sold in the North American market.

Gallery: Catapult camper module for Toyota Tacoma

8 Photos Catapult AV

Nevada-based Catapult Adventure Vehicle Outfitter debuts a more complete solution, making the vehicle platform as versatile and comfortable as a small camper van.

Its camping system combines a standard wedge-top tent on top with a custom interior panel designed to support the furnishings and equipment of a compact motorhome.

The construction is designed for all four seasons, featuring Havelock wool insulation and insulated fabric sidewalls, optional Tern Overland windows, a 132 x 198 x 10 cm Nemo Roamer inflatable mattress, and two 'L' rail strips for mounting accessories.

Another Catapult highlight is the composite floor plate, custom-made for the Tacoma's platform floor. It incorporates several rows of L-rails that give the upper module space the flexibility of a modular recreational vehicle.

Images provided by the manufacturer show a slide-in cooler in the tailgate plus an aluminium storage box above the driver's side wheel well and an aluminium sink above the passenger's side wheel well.

The specialist also offers sleeping platform panels that can be used above the left and right storage benches to create a lower bed.

As mentioned, Catapult has experience in converting Ford Transit and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper vans. They have managed to transfer some of the same strategies from the vans to the Launch system, such as the L-mount and over-wheel consoles.

Finally, it's time to talk about the price. It starts at $12,300 (about £9,600 at the current exchange rate) and has a base weight of 156.5 kg. Catapult has also created a Launch Pad for the Jeep Gladiator and GMC Canyon AT4.