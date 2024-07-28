I'm probably not the only one who has sunk countless hours into Sony's Gran Turismo racing game series, otherwise we wouldn't have reached part eight by now. Over 25 years of chasing cars around virtual tracks that seem unattainable in the real world.

The Volkswagen GTI Roadster Vision Gran Turismo is a different story, even if we will probably never drive it either. In 2014, Gran Turismo 6 had only been on the market for six months when Volkswagen presented the Japanese games manufacturer with a gift for its 15th birthday. Developed exclusively for the game, the VW Vision Pro sees the light of day in the racing simulation.

Gallery: VW GTI Roadster (2014)

Volkswagen

A flat roadster based on the "heritage of the GTI series", as VW so beautifully described it at the time. A homage to the compact sports car, which in 2014 was just one year into its 7th generation on the market. But it was not to remain a purely virtual version for long: just three days later, the Vision Gran Turismo suddenly appeared at the GTI meeting at Wörthersee, as a life-size VW GTI Roadster ... in life size.

It is powered by a three-litre biturbo VR6 TSI with 503 PS and a torque of 665 Nm. In combination with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and sports programming, it goes from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds - the end of the acceleration should only be at 192 mph. The emphasis here is on "should", as the driving figures are all simulated. Although the design study can be driven, it is limited at 20 mph.

Volkswagen VW GTI Roadster (2014)

20-inch wheels in sizes 235/35 at the front and 275/30 at the rear ensure that the power is transferred to the road via all-wheel drive. Ventilated ceramic brakes from the Audi range with a massive diameter of 380 mm at the front and 356 mm at the rear bring the GTI Roadster to a halt just as easily. Driving dynamics are provided by a specially developed chassis based on the Golf 7.

VW engineers will be working on the GTI Roadster from January to May 2014 to ensure that the virtual Vision Gran Turismo is ready in time for its premiere. The body is based on a lattice tube frame.

The exterior is also extreme: carbon add-on parts, immense air intakes on the sides and a flat windscreen characterise the image. Aerodynamically optimised, the front and rear spoilers and the diffuser element in particular provide the necessary downforce. The result is a total weight of a manageable 1,420 kilos.

Nostalgia is also reflected in the colour scheme: a "Gran Turismo Red" not only pays tribute to the jubilarian but also to the classic GTI red as a new interpretation. The classic roadster has two seats, which look more like a tin for sardine cans when you look into the Alcantara interior. To mark its 50th birthday, VW has brought back the now ten-year-old GTI Roadster and is currently exhibiting it at the GTI Fan Fest in Wolfsburg. Wouldn't it be a good time to present a new open-top sports car ... would it VW?