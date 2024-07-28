Let's be honest. It is relatively incomprehensible to us why anyone would send their strictly limited super-special track tool, for which they paid a fortune, to a tuner. Especially as the price trend on the used car market is extremely favourable for owners at the moment and this is sure to change if the original condition is knocked to hell. Nevertheless, there are cars like the G4M CSL Bi-Turbo from G-Power.

You will have already noticed that the basis for this monster is the BMW M4 CSL from 2022. Almost two decades after the outstanding E46 M3 CSL, the Munich-based company reactivated the legendary abbreviation for the lightweight offshoot of the current M4 G82, which is limited to 1,000 units. The headlines for the new model are 550 PS and 100 kilos less weight ex works as well as quite extensive chassis modifications and aero optimisations.

Even in its standard state, the most extreme M4 goes like a pig, but as a rule no-one resists more power and so G-Power adds three power levels. Stage 1 delivers 620 PS and 750 Nm - an increase of 70 PS and 100 Nm. The extra power is achieved through software optimisation and a new rear silencer. The upgrade to 670 PS and 800 Nm also offers a new centre silencer and the software is adapted accordingly. In all cases, the rear silencer ends in two 100 mm and two 110 mm tailpipes.

In the most powerful version, G-Power ultimately delivers 720 PS and 850 Nm of torque. The three-litre S58 biturbo six-cylinder owes its enormous increase in power to the GP-720 performance software, including an increase in the Vmax limit to 199 mph and an optimised exhaust system. In addition to a new centre and rear silencer, sports downpipes with high-flow 200-cell metal catalytic converters are also used.

Gallery: G-Power G4M CSL Bi-TURBO (based on BMW M4 CSL)

29 Photos G-Power

The power upgrades can be discreetly concealed, but this does not apply to the other G-Power conversions. If the original 19 and 20-inch wheels are not to your liking, the tuner offers its own Hurricane RR or Hurricane RS wheels in 9x20-inch front and 10.5x21-inch rear with 285/30 and 295/25 tyres.

There is also a Venturi carbon bonnet, also in RR or RS design. Thanks to so-called Dynamic Venting technology, it is designed to improve thermal management in the engine compartment. The "various other components for the M4 CSL" include new carbon fibre front corners for the spoiler blade.