Remember Karma Automotive? The American brand up until a few years ago, creator of the Fisker Karma saloon, which is now Chinese-owned and no longer has anything to do with Fisker, will present a concept called the GT-UV Design Study on 16 August at Monterey Car Week.

The aim? To show the design of future cars, which will be very aerodynamic. Here's all we know.

A super sedan

The concept GT-UV Design Study will be responsible for ushering in the company's new design language.

Looking at the very few photos posted on the company's Facebook and Instagram pages, it is clear that this styling exercise anticipating Karma Automotive's next saloon will have a very aerodynamic design, especially at the front, thanks to full LED headlights integrated into the body design and apparently covered when not in use.

Along with them, again according to the two published photos, there should also be a curved and very inclined glass windscreen, connected to a very low and sloping roofline. No information yet, however, on the rear end, which could be either a sleek saloon like the electric car produced by the company today, the Gyesera, or a sports coupe like the 1,180 PS Kaveya concept shown in November 2023.

Karma Kaveya

At this early stage, the Chinese company has not disclosed any further information about it, postponing the date, as anticipated, to 16 August at The Quail event at Monterey Car Week.