The future Volkswagen range will also include an ultra-compact model. It will be called ID.1 and will be the indirect heir to the Up!, the small car from Wolfsburg that was recently withdrawn from the market after a 12-year career.

This electric baby should arrive in dealerships around 2027 and will be the first in a series of compact models from the Volkswagen Group, which will be enhanced by the debut of similar versions from the Skoda, Cupra and Seat brands.

Initial indications

On the basis of initial information and official statements from Volkswagen, we tried to imagine what the ID.1 would look like in our rendering.

As Kai Grünitz, Technical Director for the development of the new model, has already admitted, this Volkswagen will adopt certain design elements and aesthetic features. According to Grünitz, the ID.1 will "retain the functionality typical of a Volkswagen", and will have a retail price of around €20,000 (approx. £17,000).

Volkswagen ID.1 (2027), rendu par Motor1.com

The small electric car is expected to be built on a completely new platform, different from the MEB on which the larger ID.2 will be based. In all likelihood, to reduce production costs, the architecture will not include advanced driver assistance systems. and it's just as likely that the interior will focus more on versatility than technology.

In fact, it's possible that the infotainment system will be replaced by a station where you can connect your smartphone and use it for navigation and multimedia functions, just like on the Up!

The city is home

As for the powertrain, it is still too early to talk about precise specifications. In any case, we're expecting fairly compact batteries (with a capacity of around 40 kWh), with a range of around 150-185 miles, given that this is a car designed primarily for city driving.

Volkswagen ID.1 (2027), the Motor1.com review.

Given the rather low list prices, Volkswagen isn't expecting to make much money from this model. The ID.1 should above all be a sort of calling card for the brand among young customers, with the aim of building up their loyalty over time.