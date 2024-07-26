The fourth generation of the Porsche Cayenne will be fully electric. The demanding test programme for the first camouflaged prototypes is already in full swing. At the same time, Porsche is continuing to develop its high-performance hybrid and combustion models. By 2030, the successful SUV will be available worldwide in three drive variants.

This means that Porsche is becoming increasingly electric. The Taycan was the first model, the electric Macan was recently launched, and the 718 model series will follow in 2025, and soon the Cayenne too. "By the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV," says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne electric testing

5 Photos Porsche

"At the same time, our customers will continue to be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models into the next decade," continues Blume. To this end, the third generation of the Cayenne is undergoing a further product upgrade and will continue to run in parallel with the fourth, all-electric generation.

The current Cayenne generation, which received one of the most extensive product upgrades in Porsche's history last year, will continue to be further developed with a high level of technical effort in the future.

As part of this, the developers are focussing, among other things, on the drive systems and in particular on upgrading the V8 engine developed by Porsche and built at the Zuffenhausen engine plant. The biturbo engine is being prepared for future legal requirements through extensive technical measures.

Porsche Porsche Cayenne electric test drive

Porsche is clearly committed to electromobility. "Our product strategy is such that we could deliver more than 80 per cent of our new vehicles fully electrically in 2030 - depending on customer demand and the development of electromobility in the world's regions," says Oliver Blume. As a completely newly developed and redesigned model, the fourth generation of the best-selling Cayenne is intended to significantly support the ramp-up of electric mobility at Porsche.

The all-electric luxury SUV is based on a comprehensive further development of the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with 800-volt architecture. "The flexibility of the PPE architecture allows us to integrate the latest technologies in the areas of high-voltage systems, drive and chassis. We will utilise the potential of electrification to take the Cayenne to a completely new level in many respects - including driving performance," says Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Research and Development at Porsche AG.

According to the brand, in addition to typical Porsche driving characteristics, the development goals include high and stable charging performance, high efficiency and an even higher level of comfort and suitability for everyday use.

Following an extended phase of digital development and testing as well as initial test drives on the test track at the development centre in Weissach, the first camouflaged prototypes of the all-electric Cayenne have already left the factory premises.

"Testing in a real-world environment has begun and is one of the most important milestones in the development process," says Michael Schätzle, Head of the Cayenne model series. Before the market launch, the prototypes will complete several million test kilometres worldwide under extreme climatic and topographical conditions. "In this way, we ensure the operational stability and reliability of hardware, software and all vehicle functions in accordance with our high quality standards," says Schätzle.