Chevrolet is once again releasing a real cracker and with the 2025 Corvette ZR1 is not only presenting the most powerful Corvette ever, but also the most powerful V8 engine ever built as standard in America. The engine was completely redeveloped for this purpose. But the new ZR1 also stands out in terms of overall performance and looks.

The ZR1 models are traditionally the crowning glory of every Corvette series. The fan community was already eagerly awaiting the performance model of the current C8 series, which was the first to be launched with a mid-engine concept. Now it's out: the new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the fastest and most powerful Corvette ever built.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (2025)

18 Photos General Motors

With its 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, known as the LT7, it achieves an impressive output of 1,064 PS at 7,000 rpm and an almost unbelievable torque of 1,122 Nm at 6,000 rpm. This makes it not only the most powerful production Corvette, but also the most powerful V8 engine ever produced by an American car manufacturer.

The Corvette ZR1 reaches a top speed of over 214 mph and completes the quarter mile in less than 10 seconds. A specially developed carbon fibre aerodynamic package generates over 544 kg of downforce at top speed, which should significantly improve stability and control at high speeds.

Another notable feature is the return of the iconic split rear window, which not only provides a stylistic element but also aids heat dissipation from the engine bay.

General Motors

The LT7 engine is based on the architecture of the Z06's LT6 engine, but has been optimised for the ZR1 with twin turbochargers for the first time. The engine features unique cylinder heads, a new intake system and special turbochargers to ensure fast response and high performance. Engineers also reworked the Corvette ZR1's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to support the increased power.

General Motors

The top-of-the-range version offers two different suspension configurations, both equipped with Magnetic Ride dampers. The standard suspension is designed to offer a balanced mix of ride comfort and track capability, while the optional ZTK Performance Package transforms the ZR1 into a true track monster.

This package includes an aggressive rear wing, front wing and high Gurney lip, all made from carbon fibre. The ZR1 has been tested on some of the most demanding race tracks in the world, including the Nürburgring, Road Atlanta and Virginia International Raceway.

The design of the Corvette ZR1 has been adapted to the new performance. The body is made of carbon fibre to reduce weight and lower the centre of gravity. The ZR1 features unique aluminium wheels and a new interior design with special ZR1 emblems and a new stitching pattern option. Customers can choose from a variety of exterior and interior colours, including new colours such as "Competition Yellow", "Hysteria Purple" and "Sebring Orange".

Production of the Corvette ZR1 will begin in 2025 at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant in Kentucky. It will round off the top end of the Corvette family, which also includes the Stingray, Z06 and E-Ray models. Prices are not yet known, but it certainly won't be cheap. However, we can be sure that in terms of price/performance, the Corvette will once again be at the forefront.