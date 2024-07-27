On the darkest day of 2024 for Stellantis so far - the disappointing first-half results caused the share price to lose more than 8 per cent - the group's financial director, Natalie Knight, said that "there may be an evaluation in the future as to which is the best home for Maserati" with the obligatory clarification that "for now we are committed to creating as much value for the brand as possible".

These words, spoken in response to a journalist's question asking for comment on the rumours about the hypothetical sale of the Modenese marque, on the one hand make the option official for the first time and on the other, reinvigorate the rumours that have been circulating since the beginning of the year about a hypothetical return of Maserati to the Ferrari orbit.

Deliveries and revenues are down

The Trident marque, among the 14 in Stellantis, is one of those most in difficulty. In the first half of 2024, sales plummeted from 15,300 in 2023 to 6,500 thousand. Revenues and thus net profit fell as a result.

Maserati's results for the first half of 2024

A product issue

There is a market problem, but above all, there is a product problem due to an incomplete industrial strategy. The Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte have gone out of production, but have not been replaced; Grecale sales are insufficient and sports cars, such as the MC20 and GranCabrio, alone obviously cannot compensate for the lack of new products in the range.

In April, CEO Tavares denied any intention to sell Maserati, admitting, however, that he had received some proposals from Chinese companies. "Proposals have arrived in recent years, but I have no intention of selling the brand," he said. Now we will see if things will change and how.