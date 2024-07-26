Cupra has officially launched the high-performance Born VZ in the United Kingdom, with a starting price of £44,625. One of the company’s latest fully electric models is also its most performance-oriented one.

The Born VZ is a significant upgrade from the lesser variants of the model, boasting an impressive 326 PS of power and 545 Nm of torque, which is 75 per cent more than any other Born version. This powertrain can accelerate the compact car from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.6 seconds, thanks to its upgraded electric motor and improved chassis dynamics with DCC Sport suspension. The top speed is now limited to 124 mph.

Gallery: 2024 Cupra Born VZ

20 Photos

Efficiency hasn't been overlooked in the pursuit of performance, though. The Born VZ features an enhanced battery pack with a net capacity of 79 kWh, allowing it to travel up to 372 miles on a single charge. For those needing a quick top-up, the vehicle supports 11 kW AC home charging and 185 kW DC fast charging, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 26 minutes.

The interior of the Born VZ is designed to complement its sporty performance. It comes equipped with new Enceladus Grey CUP bucket seats and a premium Sennheiser audio system, providing both comfort and high-quality sound for an immersive driving experience. On the exterior, the model features striking 20-inch Thunderstorm alloy wheels and offers an exclusive Dark Forest paint option, ensuring it stands out on the road.

“The Cupra Born is an incredibly popular model, and we’re thrilled with the impact it has made as our first all-electric offering. At Cupra, we continuously strive to exceed expectations, and the Born VZ does exactly that. More power, enhanced refinement, and builds upon the strengths of an already exceptional car,” Marcus Gossen, Director of SEAT and Cupra in the UK, commented.