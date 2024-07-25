Camping in a roof tent on your own vehicle is becoming increasingly popular. However, a tent that is too heavy on the roof jeopardises driving safety. Europe's largest automobile association, ADAC, points out that the roof load specified by the vehicle manufacturer must not be exceeded while driving. A roof load that is too high has a negative effect on the vehicle's centre of gravity and can increase the risk of skidding and tipping.

The permissible roof load varies depending on the vehicle type and is generally between 50 kilograms for small cars and up to 200 kilograms for buses and vans. This information can be found in the vehicle's operating instructions, but not in the vehicle registration document.

Gallery: Kia Sportage with roof tent in the test

15 Photos

As roof tents are not permanently attached to the vehicle and can be removed, they are regarded as cargo. The permissible total weight of the vehicle must therefore also be observed. This can be found in the vehicle registration certificate (registration certificate part I) under point F.2. In addition, the permissible axle loads of the front axle (8.1) and the rear axle (8.2) must not be exceeded.

In Germany, overloading is penalised with a fine of up to €235 (approx. £200). The fines can be even higher abroad. In addition, an overloaded vehicle is often not allowed to continue driving until the permissible total weight is no longer exceeded.

There is no legal regulation on the maximum speed with a roof load in Germany. Most manufacturers of roof tents recommend a maximum speed of 60 to 80 mph. The ADAC advises adhering to the manufacturer's specifications and adjusting the speed, as the roof load reduces driving stability and increases the braking distance. In addition, the higher air resistance increases fuel and power consumption. The roof tent should therefore only be mounted on the car roof during the holiday season.

When camping in a roof tent, the load can generally be higher than the maximum roof load specified for driving. Many roof tents also have additional supports or a load-bearing ladder to increase the floor space when camping overnight - they also reduce the load on the vehicle. However, the user bears the risk of any damage to the vehicle roof if the maximum roof load is exceeded.