Not that there was any doubt about it, but confirmation of the arrival of the small French electric car, which is rumoured to have a starting price of less than €20,000 (approx. £17,000), has been confirmed. Production will take place in Slovenia from 2026.

The Novo Mesto plant will therefore continue to link its history to that of Renault Twingo, with the third generation produced in both combustion and electric versions, as well as the current Clio.

Expanding

In the coming months, Renault will be supporting major investment to modernise the plant, while the Slovenian government will be playing its part through investment incentives from the French group.

Prime Minister Robert Golob welcomed Renault's decision to produce the new Twingo in Slovenia, stressing that his country had been able to withstand competition from other European plants.

New Renault Twingo, the concept New Renault Twingo, the concept

What we know about the new Renault Twingo

Aesthetically similar to the first generation, with a small MPV body, the new Renault Twingo will be all-electric and, as indicated, will have a starting price of around €20,000. This is well below the €25,000 (£21,000) price tag of the Renault 5, Fiat Grande Panda, Hyundai Inster and other small electric cars recently unveiled.

It is precisely for this reason that Renault is looking for partners to develop the new model, and after seeing the collaboration with Volkswagen fizzle out, it is now turning, according to a report from Automotive News, to Chinese manufacturers.