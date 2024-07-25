Porsche is joining other automakers in adapting its electrification strategy to the weakening sales of purely electric cars. The large combustion-powered SUV Cayenne is to be built for longer than planned, while production of the Taycan is to be cut back.

Oliver Blume also echoes the sentiments of Audi boss Gernot Döllner in his capacity as Porsche boss: "The switch to electric cars will take longer than we assumed five years ago," says the brand boss, who is also CEO of the Group. Flexibility is therefore important.

The fourth-generation Porsche Cayenne is to be launched as an electric SUV as planned, reports Automobilwoche. However, the intention is to continue building the combustion engine and plug-in hybrid into the 30s. If we understand correctly, this should be the old version based on the Modular Longitudinal Matrix (MLB), as Automobilwoche writes that Porsche wants to continue to offer the "ageing car as a combustion engine and hybrid" into the next decade.

Registrations in Germany: 1st half of 2024 Registrations in Germany: 1st half of 2024 Change Porsche Taycan 1,373 2,577 -47% Other 376 171 - Total Porsche 1,749 2,748 -36%

The Porsche Macan, on the other hand, will no longer have a combustion engine. The electric version based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) can already be configured and will be launched on the market in 2024. Around 15,000 pre-orders have been received for this model to date.

By comparison, 8,838 units of the Porsche Taycan were sold worldwide in the first half of the year. This corresponds to a drop of 51 per cent. Of course, the model change due to the latest facelift is also noticeable here. Due to the drop in demand, Porsche is considering cancelling one of two Taycan shifts in Zuffenhausen. Originally, the electric model was produced in three shifts, i.e. around the clock.

Porsche Taycan (here as Turbo GT): first and so far only electric model series from Porsche

2024 is a "year of transition", said Porsche boss Blume. Almost all models will be modernised. However, Blume expects a "V-effect", i.e. a strong comeback in sales figures. In 2025, the company will "enter the market with an almost completely new product portfolio". There is certainly a lot of change as the Porsche 911 has received a facelift (and a hybrid version for the first time), and a new generation of the Panamera was even launched in the spring. Similar to the combustion-powered Macan, the Cayman and Boxster have to die because of EU cyber security regulations. However, the facelift of the Cayenne started in spring 2023.

In the first half of 2024, all-electric cars accounted for eight per cent of Porsche's total sales in Germany, compared to just under six per cent worldwide. Even with the electric Macan and the electric version of the 718 (Boxster/Cayman) planned for the middle of the decade, the planned global BEV share of 80 per cent in 2030 is unlikely to be achieved. Porsche states that the 80 per cent is "dependent on customer demand and the development of electromobility in the world regions".

Porsche Porsche Macan: The new electric model starts at just under 81,000 euros

The bottom line

Like many car brands, Porsche is also extending the transition to pure electric mobility. In particular, the Cayenne is to be sold longer as a combustion engine, which is one of the brand's best-selling models. Sales of the Taycan, on the other hand, are weakening, which is probably not only due to the facelift.