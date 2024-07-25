Imagine you want a B-segment hatchback that's not too small, but not too big either, with a fully hybrid engine capable of maintaining low fuel consumption in all driving conditions, but especially in town, five comfortable seats and a host of on-board technologies.

Until a few years ago, the only answer to this question was the Toyota Yaris, the queen of the segment, recently ousted by its first direct competitor with the same level of electrification, the Renault Clio E-Tech.

But in the course of 2024, the Japanese and the French have been approached by a new and fierce competitor. It's called the MG3 and comes from China, although it wears a British badge on the bonnet. With very similar dimensions, we've decided to pit the two cars against each other in this new comparison. Make yourself comfortable, because there's a lot to talk about.

The exterior

Starting as always with the exterior, the MG3's lines are inspired by the larger models in the Anglo-Chinese manufacturer's range, such as the ZS and HS SUVs. This similarity is particularly evident in the front end, which features a wide grille and aggressive-looking headlamps.

The flanks are generally very high, with medium-sized double-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, on the other hand, the designers have opted for rationality, with simple lines, horizontally developed headlights and three-dimensional interior graphics.

MG3 Hybrid 2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid 2024

The Toyota Yaris, on the other hand, is no stranger to us. It has been on the market for a number of years and is very popular in Europe. It recently underwent a slight mid-career restyling that brought its lines closer to those of other models from the brand with the three ellipses, by revising some of the aesthetic details of the bumpers.

In general, Toyota's small car has rounded lines like the MG3, stretched only at bumper level and combined with a large black grille made even wider by the side inserts that incorporate the fog lamps. Both models have full LED headlights that extend into the wheel arches.

The dimensions are fairly similar, although the MG3 is slightly longer in terms of wheelbase.

Model Length Height Width Wheelbase MG3 4.11 metres 1.50 metres 1.80 metres 2.57 metres Toyota Yaris Hybrid 3.95 metres 1.51 metres 1.70 metres 2.56 metres

The interior

Turning now to the interior and the technology on board, the MG3's dashboard features a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen.

On the centre console, the designers chose to leave several physical controls for the main on-board functions, a very useful solution for reducing distractions to a minimum while driving. In the middle of the seats, there are also buttons for the driving modes and a cockpit with practical solutions for organising items.

Finally, as we found out during our test drive, the upholstery materials are generally hard, with a few softer-touch areas on the centre strip of the dashboard, on the seats and where you rest your elbows.

MG3 Hybrid , interior

As part of the slight mid-career restyling, the Toyota Yaris has been fitted with a new digital instrument panel, the size of which varies according to the trim level chosen.

The largest combination is the 12.3-inch instrument cluster with high-definition dials combined with the Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 10.5-inch screen, cloud-based navigation and 'Hey Toyota' voice assistant.

Toyota Yaris 2024, interior

In terms of luggage, finally, the winner is the MG with an impressive volume of 293 litres in five-seat configuration. That of the Yaris is actually a little smaller, with a minimum capacity of 286 litres.

Model Digital instrumentation Central monitor Luggage compartment MG3 7-inch 10.25-inch 293/n.d. litres Toyota Yaris Hybrid 7-inch or 12.3-inch 9-inch or 10.5-inch 286/n.d. litres

The engines

As we have said, the two small cars are equipped with a fully hybrid powertrain, which is what really sets them apart.

Starting with the MG3, its system is called Hybrid+ and consists of a petrol engine, transmission, 1.83 kWh battery, electric motor and generator.

The petrol engine is a 102 PS 1.5-litre, coupled to a three-speed automatic gearbox and the 136 PS electric motor. As indicated by the dedicated button on the centre console, the combination can operate in different modes, starting with 'EV' mode, in which the car runs solely on the electric motor (if the battery charge is sufficient).

MG3 Hybrid 2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid 2024

The Toyota Yaris Hybrid, meanwhile, has two different powertrains. During the mid-career restyling, the familiar 116 PS version was joined by the new 131 PS variant, which can count on a 30% increase in torque for a total of 185 Nm (compared with 141 Nm for the 116 PS).

On paper, the two cars guarantee fairly low fuel consumption, with very generous zero-emission operation if the on-board battery charge allows.

Model Full Hybrid MG3 1.5 194 PS Toyota Yaris Hybrid 1.5 116 PS or 130 PS

Prices

We'll end our comparison with the most important chapter: price. The price list for the MG 3 Hybrid+ includes 2 trim levels: SE and Trophy, with starting prices of £18,495 and £20,495 respectively.

The Toyota Yaris, meanwhile, starts at £22,640 for the Icon version with a 116 PS engine and rises to £28,815 for the GR Sport with 131 PS.