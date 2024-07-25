UK convertible car enthusiasts have fewer options than ever, with available models dropping to a 20-year low. According to a new report by CarGurus, the number of new convertible models from the country's top 30 car manufacturers has plummeted to just 22. This marks a significant 41 per cent decline from the 37 models available nearly two decades ago.

The report highlights a stark trend: 18 of the UK's 30 most popular car brands have completely phased out convertible models from their lineups, a steep rise from 23 per cent in 2005. Notably, brands such as Hyundai, Kia, Seat, Skoda, and Dacia have never ventured into the convertible market. Conversely, Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Mercedes, Mazda, Jaguar, Porsche, and Jeep have remained steadfast, consistently offering convertible models in the UK since 2000.

Among the stalwarts is the Mazda MX-5, which has graced UK roads for over 34 years, earning the title of the longest-running convertible. The Jeep Wrangler, another enduring favourite, has been available for 27 years.

The Top 5 best-value used convertibles under £15,000 (according to CarGurus):

Model Average model year Average price July 2024 Average 12 months prior £ varince % variance Audi A3 Cabriolet 2016 £12,495.71 £16,685.86 -£4,190.15 -25.10% Mercedes SLK 2014 £10,355.60 £13,072.06 -£2,716.46 -20.80% BMW 2 Series

Convertible 2017 £14,353.61 £17,926.85 -£3,573.24 -19.90% FIAT 500C 2018 £10,677.36 £13,097.26 -£2,419.90 -18.50% MINI Cooper

Convertible 2018 £13,642.68 £16,020.78 -£2,378.10 -14.80%

However, the past year has seen the departure of Lexus and Smart from the convertible market, discontinuing their LC 500 and EQ Fortwo Cabrio models, respectively. The iconic Audi TT Roadster, a staple since 1999, also saw its production come to an end in 2023 after a 24-year run.

Toyota and Honda, once players in the convertible segment, have not offered such models for over 15 years. The Toyota MR2 bowed out in 2007, and the Honda S2000 followed in 2009. However, there's a glimmer of hope for convertible enthusiasts: MG has re-entered the market with its new all-electric Cyberster model, marking its first convertible offering since 2011.

For those eyeing a new cabrio with zero emissions, choices are limited to just four models: the Fiat 500e Convertible, Abarth 500e Cabrio, MG Cyberster, and the MINI Electric Convertible.