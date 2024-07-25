Isuzu UK has unleashed a new powerhouse onto the off-road scene with the launch of the D-Max Mudmaster. This robust vehicle, based on the popular V-Cross trim, is designed to dominate even the most challenging terrains while providing a smooth and comfortable ride. The vehicle basically previews the accessories that are currently available for the production D-Max in its different forms.

The D-Max Mudmaster stands out with a suite of advanced features tailored for off-road enthusiasts. Notably, the ARB Safari Snorkel allows for optimal airflow during water crossings, ensuring the engine remains supplied with clean air. The hidden Comeup Winch, accessible via a lift-up metal registration plate, enables self-recovery and assistance in tricky off-road situations.

For those tackling rough landscapes, the Pedders Off-Road Suspension Kit provides a 4.45cm lift, significantly boosting ground clearance. Additionally, the ARB Base Rack, mounted on the cabin, ensures essential off-road gear is always within reach, whether it's tyre recovery pads or extra fuel cans.

Durability meets style with 20-inch Hurricane wheels and Toyo Open Country A/T III all terrain tyres. Enhancing visibility are the Lazer Sentinel 7-inch rally-style lamps. Underneath, steel chassis armour protects vital drivetrain components from potential damage. The Mudmaster also features practical touches like wind visors for reduced noise, a bonnet protector, and door handle protectors to maintain its rugged yet sleek appearance.

Interior comfort and utility haven't been overlooked. The cabin boasts heavy-duty seat covers, interior rubber mats for easy cleaning, illuminated door sills, and a tow bar with 13-pin electrics, perfect for hauling trailers.

The D-Max V-Cross that is used as a base for this project starts at £36,495 for the manual version and £38,495 for the automatic in the United Kingdom.