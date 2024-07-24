The restyling of the BMW 7 Series is already on the road. It was filmed by the YouTube channel NCars, which showed some mules of the Bavarian flagship during tests in Spain. It's not the new generation - the current one was unveiled in 2022 - although the changes to the bodywork seem significant. In the film in fact, aesthetic changes can be seen especially at the front.

Alongside the new BMW 7 Series, other mules from the German manufacturer were filmed, all of them strictly camouflaged.

More classic

Focusing on the 7 Series, as mentioned above, the most important changes can be seen at the front, characterised by a completely redesigned double kidney seemingly inspired by that of the 5 Series, with longer and narrower grilles. Goodbye then to the vertical development that has caused so much discussion.

The lights, on the other hand, still seem to be split, with slimmer elements at the top, with major changes destined for the lower ones. The camouflage, however, does its job perfectly in this case, preventing us from seeing what the light clusters of the new BMW 7 Series will look like. In general, however, the shapes appear to be slightly rounder than the current generation.

Spy video of BMW mules

THE SUVS

As mentioned, accompanying the Bavarian saloon are other BMW SUV mules, all apparently inspired by the shapes of the Neue Klasse X concept seen a few months ago. They are supposed to be the next generation X5 and iX3, the latter derived directly from the concept.

BMW New Class X

Of course, we still don't know when the final versions of the restyled 7 Series, new X5 and new iX3 will be unveiled. For the flagship we will most likely have to wait until well into 2025, while for the electric mid-size SUV we expect a debut around early next year. The new X5, on the other hand, could arrive in 2026.