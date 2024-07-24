New car sales in Europe have grown only slightly since the beginning of 2024, reaching +4.4% compared to 2023 and registering a modest +3% in June alone.

According to data provided by Jato Dynamics for 28 European countries, 6,847,842 cars were registered between January and June 2024, compared to 6,559,213 cars in the first half of 2023.

This result is due to the combination of a contraction in sales of popular electrics such as the Tesla Model Y (-26% over six months) and the growth of more 'traditional' models such as the Dacia Sandero (+16%) and Volkswagen Golf (+43%).

Best-selling cars in Europe

Before we get to the absolute ranking of the best-selling cars in the first half of 2024, however, let us start with the electric and plug-in hybrid models. In the first half of this year, the queen of electrics remains the Tesla Model Y at 101,181 units, down 23 per cent, followed by the restyled Tesla Model 3 (58,400 units, +37 per cent) and the Volvo EX30, which with 36,980 registrations is the best-selling new BEV.

Among plug-in hybrids, the Volvo XC60 dominates (29,903, +42%) ahead of the declining Ford Kuga (20,848, -21%) and the BMW X1 (17,669, +59%).

Dacia Sandero Stepway Volkswagen Golf Renault Clio

In the overall January-June 2024 ranking, on the other hand, the Dacia Sandero comes in first place with 143,596 cars registered and a +16% over the same period in 2023. In second place and making a clear comeback is the Volkswagen Golf at 126,993 units (+43%), while in third place is the Renault Clio (114,623, +15%).

Best-selling cars in Europe January-June 2024