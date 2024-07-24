The W concept in the world of engines is steadily fading away. Bentley produced the iconic W12 in Crewe for two decades. After 100,000 units, it is now the end. The last one was made by hand. This means that the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 is also the most successful twelve-cylinder engine of modern times. Good bye, "big double-u"!

Bugatti had already announced at the beginning of the year that it would be replacing its W16 with a V16, which is what happened in the new Tourbillon hypercar bullet with hybrid 1,800 PS.

Gallery: The last Bentley W12 engine is built by hand in Crewe

The W12 was last used in the Bentayga, Continental GT and Flying Spur. It was 24 per cent shorter than a conventional V12 engine. Intake, exhaust, turbocharging and intercooling systems were developed directly by Bentley engineers. In the Continental GT in question, the first generation of the power unit developed 552 PS. Consisting of 2,600 individual parts, it took seven hours to complete the assembly.

"The W12 has played such an important role in Bentley's history that it was only right for us to celebrate the engine's retirement with those associated with it. The introduction of the engine helped to change the face of the company almost overnight and will therefore go down in history as a real turning point and we should be very proud to have designed, developed and manufactured such an icon in the UK over such a long period of time," said Andreas Lehe, Member of the Board of Management for Manufacturing at Bentley Motors.

With its Beyond100 strategy, Bentley now also wants to take the step towards "sustainable luxury mobility". The walkout has now been duly celebrated together with the employees. The W12 will be succeeded by a V8 hybrid including "advanced battery technology" - with 782 PS and 1,000 Nm, Bentley claims this is its most powerful engine to date.

But before it takes over, the Brits are celebrating the W12 one last time with a limited edition of 120 "Speed Edition 12" models for the Bentayga, Continental GT, Continental GT Cabriolet and Flying Spur. Edition 12 badges, tread plates, seat embroidery, dashboard inlays and a numbered engine badge will characterise these final work runs of the W12. There's also a scale model of the W12 engine block on top. Well, if that's not something!